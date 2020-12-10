Tonight (Thursday, December 10th) is the first night of Chanukah and the Chabad of North Brooklyn is hosting its annual Menorah Lighting ceremony with new pandemic-safe protocols. This year, the indoor event that normally attracts over 200 people has been cancelled and the outdoor event will require attendees to RSVP for one of the limited spaces where masks and social distancing will be required.

The open air menorah lighting, which is taking place on the corner of Bedford Ave and North 7th Street in Williamsburg (right off the L train), will be from 4-4:30pm.

A 15 foot tall Menorah, which stands atop a building on South 5th is lit each night of Chanukah with another electric light. According to Rabbi Shmuly Lein, Director of Chabad of North Brooklyn, this giant Menorah can be seen by tens of thousands of motorists, cyclist and pedestrians on the Williamsburg Bridge over the eight days and nights of Chanukah and brings the universal message of the holiday – that of light over darkness – to all.

Chabad of North Brooklyn will also be handing out bags with Chanukah goodies, including chocolate gelt, jelly donuts, and latkes. Unlike last year, where attendees stuck around for the latkes and dreidels, all be individually wrapped to just grab and go.