Those eager for comfort food on the go have a new, meaty option in the neighborhood. The Meat Hook (397 Graham Ave), the whole animal butcher, known for their excellent cuts of beef and backyard barbecues, just launched a new curbside smokehouse. Guests can line up outside the Graham Avenue shop on Fridays and Saturdays, from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (or until the food runs out), to feast on smoked meats and sides. The entire menu is served in the backyard, to stay or to do, along with beer.

The Meat Hook’s curbside smokehouse menu includes smoked brisket ($15 for a half pound), pastrami pulled beef ($13 for a half pound), pulled pork ($13 for a half pound), a smoky half chicken ($18 each), and a specialty sausage of the week ($8). The first week’s sausage flavor was smoked cheddar bratwurst, with more new sausages to be announced on Instagram. The menu will also change weekly with various sides, sauces and more.

It’s been a busy year for The Meat Hook. Not only has the store had a perpetual line outside for those eagerly stocking up on fresh meat cuts and provisions (thank you, quarantine), but the team also opened a new meat-centric restaurant nearby, Cozy Royale (434 Humboldt St.), in September.

As the weather cools down, The Meat Hook is also continuing to offer pickup and delivery grocery service, with produce, poultry, shelf-stable goods, meat and more, all available via Mercato. A special Thanksgiving Shop has also been set up, for locals to pre-order turkeys, prime rib, specialty cheeses and more curated festive foods.