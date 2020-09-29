The versatile event space at 64 Dobbin St. in Greenpoint will screen the critically acclaimed film Black Is King will proceeds benefiting social justice initiatives. This Friday, Dobbin Street will be hosting a fundraiser movie night on its rooftop from 6:30p.m. – 9:30p.m.

The 2020 musical film and visual album — directed and produced by Beyoncé — tells the story of a young African prince (Folajomi Akinmurele) who is exiled from his kingdom after the death of his father. As he ages, the prince undergoes a journey of self-identity, using the guidance of his ancestor (Beyoncé), childhood love (Nandi Madida), and his own subconscious (Stephen Ojo) to reclaim his throne. The prince’s journey acts as an allegory for the African diaspora’s journey of discovering and reclaiming their culture and heritage, which is echoed by the inclusion of spoken-word poetry in the film that focuses on the question of Black identity.

Attendees’ $5 donation will get them popcorn and a drink. The donations and proceeds from the event will go toward Color of Change, a non-profit dedicated to racial justice. Masks will be required, sanitizing stations will be available, and moviegoers are asked to keep their groups capped at six people to allow social distancing between attendees. Food will be available for purchase.

To reserve a seat, visit the ticketing link here.