North Brooklyn has no shortage of specialty grocery stores and markets that have kept neighbors well-fed during the pandemic, and yet another will open this fall. Pop Up Grocer, the traveling grocery story, will feature over 150 brands during a month-long residency from October 2 through November 1 at 111 N. 5th St.

The curated shelves will include over 400 perishable and nonperishable products like artisanal vinegars from Acid League, marinades and sauces from Omsom, refried beans from A Dozen Cousins, heirloom snacks from Pipcorn, cheffy sausages from Seemore and much, much more.

Pop Up Grocer previously had shops in Manhattan, Austin, and Los Angeles.

“It is so rewarding to be back in New York, a year later, and to return to a new neighborhood through which we can continue to grow our community. As we’ve traveled the country visiting various cities, we’ve thought much about our homebase, particularly during these trying times. We’re grateful for the

opportunity to bring joy and a sense of normalcy to those who have supported us from the very beginning,” says Emily Schildt, founder of Pop Up Grocer.

Since Pop Up Grocer’s started in 2019, the company has donated 5% of all in-stores sales to local causes. As of September 2020, Pop Up Grocer will donate to build The Fund, a packaged gift to a to-be-selected emerging early-stage, Black-owned brand. The monetary gift from the Williamsburg location will be matched by The Giannuzzi Group and accompanied by complimentary services valued at more than $20,000, provided by members of the Pop Up Grocer community, including: packaging design from Sharon M. Taylor, photography and animation from Hungry Boy, graphic design from Here and Now Creative, plus mentorship among a network of founders, investors, financiers, and retail experts. The receiving brand will also be featured within a future Pop Up Grocer location and applications are currently open to brands eligible to receive The Fund.

“When I took a magnifying glass to the brands coming our way, it was so painstakingly obvious where we needed to shift our resources,” says Schildt. “Great products can have disadvantaged founders; they can lack funding and resources; they can lack opportunity. In unveiling the most innovative products in the country, we can also do our part to make sure they have the chance to come to life in the first place.”

Pop Up Grocer will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily, with private appointments from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. daily, bookable through popupgrocer.co.