Registration is now open for in-person and virtual Art After School and Art After Lunch programs at Eckford Street Studio (70 Eckford St.) in Greenpoint, which begin September 14th and run through mid-November.

The ESS 2020 fall season includes weekly 2.5-hour in-person art classes for students in grades K-2 and 3-5 with COVID-19 safety protocols in place including mandatory face coverings at all times.

On Tuesday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city’s start to the school year with in-person classes will be delayed by 10 days pushing the date to September 21st as teachers make preparations. New York State also marked it’s 25th consecutive day with a less than 1% infection rate for coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a growing national trend, families who can afford “pods” are grouping together resources to teach their children in small groups, and Eckford Street Studio is responding to the moment by offering “social bubble art classes” that are limited to eight students to help with social distancing. Parents interested in adding an art program to their pod are encouraged to reach out to ESS for more details.

Pay-what-you-wish Community Mondays also start on September 14th for students ages 5-11, replacing Community Wednesdays which run through September 2nd.

Eckford Street Studio offer virtual art classes.

Virtual after school art classes, which launched at ESS during last winter’s coronavirus quarantine, are also extended through fall 2020 and include weekly 75-minute Zoom instructional classes for students in grades K-2 and 3-5.