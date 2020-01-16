Free concert: Caroline Polachek comes to Rough Trade
On Sunday, January 19 at 2 PM, acclaimed recording artist Caroline Polachek will be performing an exclusive free acoustic keyboard set and album signing at Rough Trade in Williamsburg (64 North 9th Street).
One of 2019’s most buzzed-about artists, Caroline Polachek released her critically-acclaimed album Pang, which landed on numerous Best Of 2019 Year-End lists, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the former Chairlift singer and has yielded the inescapable pop hit “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.”
Pang is the most ambitious, hardcore and beautiful album of her career to date. With her signature ‘organic autotune’ and liquid lyricism finally center stage, the record positions her firmly as one of the most singular and captivating singers of a generation.
BEST OF PRESS
DAZED (#1 Best Albums of 2019)
Pitchfork (#47 Best Songs of 2019)
NPR (#16 Best Songs of 2019)
Paste (#37 Best of 2019)
VOGUE (#24 Best Songs of 2019)
TIME Magazine (#8 Best Songs of 2019)
GQ (#21 Best Albums of 2019)
Tiny Mix Tapes (Favour 100 Songs of the Decade)
