It can feel like a milestone to hit five years in business in the neighborhood, let alone 45. Which is exactly the landmark anniversary that family-owned bar Turkey’s Nest Tavern celebrated over Memorial Day Weekend.

Opened in the early 1980s, The Nest has been holding down the fort at 94 Bedford Avenue on the corner across from McCarren Park. Hailed by some as “the last of the old-school dive bars,” it represents simpler times in Williamsburg with a lack of pretension and exclusivity (unless you’re trying to pay with card—the bar is cash only) to match.

Two weekends ago, Turkey’s Nest threw its anniversary bash, a weekend-long celebration of everything that makes the bar what it is: plenty of alcohol, karaoke, nostalgia, and—above all—community (whether you were here for the styrofoam to-go cup era or not).

“The main goal was really just to get everyone together who’s ever supported the bar,” Steve Ehresman, who took over ownership of the bar from his father and grandfather before him, said. “We surprisingly have a lot of people still living the neighborhood, all the ones that have been here for a while still come to the bar, plus people who move to the neighborhood and slowly start to join the group. So we wanted to throw a little party for everybody.”

And party they did. The festivities included signature frozen margs and the other usual libations with a welcoming potluck feel; friends of the bar were barbecuing outside (yes, even in the rain) and some celebrants bought their own snacks and other appetizers and dishes to share. And despite the weather and Ehresman’s father having to miss the reunion due to flight cancelations, spirits remained high.

But the 45th wasn’t the only birthday being celebrated. Turkey’s Nest’s longest-tenured employee of thirty years, Frances, rang in her 88th complete with singing “Happy Birthday” and sharing pie and lemon bars with all.

There was also a speech in support of years-long security guard Jimmy Venezia from his family as he battles with colon cancer, which the bar has been helping raise funds for (donations can be made via GoFundMe here).

To Ehresman, what’s helped the beloved dive bar endure for all these decades in our ever-changing neighborhood is being comfortable in its identity.

“Our niche is that we’re a family-owned bar where everybody knows each other,” he explained. “All these other bars are constantly rotating employees, bar names. We have several employees who’ve worked for us for 20 years. It’s more of that family feel; when you walk in, they already know your drink and name and bust your chops.”

Here’s to making it to year 50 and beyond!