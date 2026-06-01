The mat, which is leopard print, says “Welcome bitches.” There’s a framed Korn poster and a Japanese print of The Shining on the wall. The menu describes grooming treatments for “Little Sh*ts” (dogs 10 pounds and under) up to “Damn Titans” (66 lbs and up), with add-on services like “Not Today Satan” (dematting) and the “Bite Me” (teeth brushing).

With an aesthetic somewhere between a tattoo shop and a dive bar, Pooch’s Parlor (128 India St.) isn’t your typical cookie-cutter dog groomer. But if you’re looking for a full-service pup salon with a fun-lovin’ vibe for the dogs, and their humans, too, you’ll feel right at home.

Mention Greenpointers for 20% off your first appointment at Pooch’s Parlor! View grooming services at poochs-parlor.com, and call (718) 541-6887 to book.

Pooch’s Parlor owner Gabby Firek, pictured with her pomeranian mix Baby.

“I knew there was a need in the neighborhood for a very personable experience for your animals,” says Greenpoint resident Gabriella Firek, who opened Pooch’s this May, just in time for summer cut season.

As mom to three dogs herself—Lincoln, a 10-year-old Frenchy; Baby, a 9-year-old rescue Pomeranian mix; and Jax, a 2-year-old Poodle—Firek knows how time-consuming dog grooming can get. With all the hours spent on upkeep of her own pups, she was searching for a local salon with a homey vibe, when she decided to open her own.

And with her background in hospitality, Firek wanted to curate a space where dog parents could feel safe and secure leaving their pets—or, have a seat and stay awhile.

“I think there’s a stereotype of what dog grooming establishments look like, where you walk in, walk out, and there’s not much thought to the aesthetic,” she says. “I wanted a place I would go to. I like rock music, I like memorabilia. At Pooch’s, people can hang out, get comfortable, sit in the cigar chair.”

The backyard, which is currently in the works, will also be a space where folks can hang out as their dogs get groomed—and, where Firek hopes to host future adoption events.

Four groomers make up the team at Pooch’s, offering the full gamut of salon treatments, with the “Bath & Tidy” package comprising a bath, blow-out, sanitary trim, nails, and ears, (ranges from $50-$130+ based on sizing) and the “Cut & Blowout”: groom, haircut, bath, blowout, nails and ears ($90-$166+). For pups who could use the heavy duty treatment, there are specials like the “Holy Shed”: a full two cycles of deshedding shampoo, plus a blowout, top and under coat brushing, a sanitary trim or full cut, nail trim, and coat spray (starts at $100).

As a proud resident of Greenpoint, Firek’s goal is for Pooch’s to give back to the neighborhood. She plans to offer one-to-two community days a month, partnering with local animal rescues to provide free grooming for fosters. The first will be in June; stay tuned for an announcement on their Instagram.

Follow Pooch’s on Instagram to stay up-to-date on events and specials, and don’t forget to mention Greenpointers for 20% off your first appointment! Call (718) 541-6887 to book.

Pooch’s Parlor is Greenpoint’s newest full-service dog salon, offering elevated grooming and personalized care for dogs of all breeds. Call (718) 541-6887 to book and mention Greenpointers for 20% off your first appointment! 128 India St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn Instagram | Website