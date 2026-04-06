While Greenpoint has no shortage of coffee shops for meetings and remote work, a new initiative will offer up some free java and a place to collaborate. Coffee’s On Us at Bechdel Project (252 Green St.) offers women, nonbinary, and underrepresented gender artists a space to gather every Wednesday, from 9 am to 5 pm, from April 22 through June 24.

Founded in 2016 in Greenpoint and led by Co-Creative Directors Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen, Bechdel Project is a feminist arts organization that amplifies the voices of underrepresented creatives. Ideas start with having a space to think, discuss, and — yes — sip coffee, which is included in this free initiative. Below, Aparo discusses the city-funded effort and the promise such programs can bring.

Greenpointers: Talk a little about where the origin for this initiative came from.

Maria Aparo: The inspiration for this idea was rooted in our own lived experiences as creatives working remotely and taking countless meetings in coffee shops, which naturally present financial and logistical barriers to creation. Bechdel Project’s mission is rooted in intersectional feminism, and we are committed to eliminating financial and systemic barriers to creation, so that more women, nonbinary, and underrepresented gender artists can be seen, heard, and supported.

On the surface it may seem simple; however, providing creative space that is free to access without generative expectations from the organization is oftentimes the only reason a project gains momentum. Without this vital support net many new works by feminist storytellers would go undeveloped.

It looks like NYC Cultural Affairs is involved, can you discuss that partnership?

Our Community Space Program offers over 1,400 hours annually of no-cost studio access for mission aligned rehearsals, workshops, performances, and community events — all of which are free to the public. This incredible program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. We couldn’t be more pleased that the DCLA has partnered with us to advance gender equity in the arts and support our initiatives to cultivate new feminist works.

Third spaces are so vital and seem to be disappearing — even just having a space to work is helpful. This effort seems to echo what the Bechdel Project has long strove to do, yes?

Yes! Bechdel Project is a lifeline for feminist storytellers in New York City, particularly those who are BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled, caregivers, and/or artists over the age of 40. There is a fundamental gap missing in our NYC arts ecosystem to support the creation and gestation of new creative work. Most likely because that part of the creative process can be long, nonlinear, and have no guaranteed outcome; however, to ensure that more artists, especially those whose voices have been historically silenced, can share their stories, shape culture, and build community, we must fill the gap by making space to ideate, collaborate, and experiment. Our goal at Bechdel Project is to fill that gap for our community in as many ways as possible.

When are office hours/what can visitors expect?

Coffee’s on Us runs Wednesdays from 9 am to 5 pm, April 22 through June 24. During that time, our doors are open to offer women and gender expansive people a warm, welcoming environment to gather, work, and connect. During those hours we provide complimentary coffee, tea, and light snacks, work tables and seating, WiFi and device charging stations, free period products, a swap table, and family-friendly amenities.

From 9 am to 12 pm, Bechdel Project holds open office hours with Co-Creative Directors Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen (no appointment required). This time is made available to any guest(s) interested in talking about their work, participating in group brainstorming, getting connected with resources, and learning more about our programming!

What else is going on at the Bechdel Project? Anything you want to share?

In addition to our community space programming, we just selected our 3rd ROO Resident, Broadway playwright Sandy Rustin, who will be developing a new play based on the 1970 Ladies’ Home Journal sit-in. During her two-year residency, Rustin will receive both financial and developmental support to write a new farce centered on this radical act of defiance, bringing the high-stakes, 11-hour takeover of the magazine’s editorial offices to life for modern audiences.

We also just launched the FIFE CoHo (Feminism is for Everybody Cooperative Cohort) Pilot Program, a new initiative designed to expand access to creative space while actively reimagining how artists are resourced and supported. Running from now through June 30, this pilot marks a bold step away from traditional nonprofit frameworks and toward a solidarity economy model rooted in mutual aid, shared investment, and collective sustainability.