Bathhouse (103 N. 10th St.), a spa and wellness center (and if you believe Reddit, frequent source of UTIs), is apparently leaking water into their downstairs neighbor’s unit, a new lawsuit alleges.

The kicker? Their downstairs neighbor is a personal injury law firm.

amNY reports that Jodré Brenecki has “sued Bathhouse and its landlords for three years of persistent leaks, black mold and structural damage that the firm says has resulted from the pool’s construction and operation.”

The lawsuit contends that the noise, shaking, and falling debris made it impossible for the firm to conduct business as usual. In response, Jodré Brenecki withheld rent from the building’s owners, North 11 Associates, for not addressing their concerns.

Bathhouse has denied the allegations. However, it’s just the latest in a string of hygiene complaints against the trendy, Bitcoin-mining hotspot.

Last year, several Reddit users claimed that their visit to Bathhouse left them with urinary-tract infections. Those claims prompted additional users to concur that the sanitation conditions at the spa left something to be desired (something that a few Google reviewers have also picked up on).

Bathhouse has racked up over a dozen 311 complaints about the mold and cleanliness concerns since 2022 (the city’s Department of Health & Mental Hygiene sent them an advisory about the mold last year).