Many North Brooklyn residents will remember Mousey Brown, the beloved hair salon at the Southern edge of McCarren Park that served the Greenpoint and Williamsburg community from 1997 until its closure in 2023.

For anyone who misses Mousey Brown, or is simply looking for an excellent haircut, color, or styling in the neighborhood, good news: Longtime Mousey Brown stylist Lacey Dagenais, who cut hair at the salon going back to 2005, has opened up her own shop: Funky Hairball, located at Sola Salons, Suite 17, 85 N. 3rd St. in Williamsburg.

Mention Greenpointers for 20% off your first appointment at Funky Hairball! To book your appointment, call or text Lacey at (941) 302-3980, or book online at funkyhairball.glossgenius.com.

The Greenpoint resident officially opened Funky Hairball in January 2024, building her client base by word-of-mouth. Many former Mousey Brown clients carried over to Funky Hairball; when Mousey Brown owner Meredith Chesney officially closed the salon, she sent clients to Lacey.

When looking for a space to open her own salon, Lacey knew she wanted to stay in North Brooklyn—her homebase for the past 20 years. She found an opening at Sola Salons, a group of 33 beauty suites located in the old Mill Building at the corner of N. 3rd St. and Wythe Ave.

“I love it. It’s private, it’s comfortable, it’s my own little operation,” says the Sarasota, Florida native.

The experience is a little different than at a typical hair salon: Lacey sees clients one-at-a-time, essentially offering private appointments. “People like that it’s one-on-one. Less of an audience, more personalized,” she says.

If you’re wondering about the Funky Hairball name—no, there’s no cat connection, but it’s a cute story. “I threw a party for clients years ago, back in Sarasota,” says Lacey. “I called it the Hair Ball, a Funky Formal. The name stuck.”

Funky Hairball offers a full-service salon experience: haircuts, color, shampoo, blow-dry, and styling, plus maintenance like bang trims, root touchups, and face frames. With over 25 years experience, Lacey is skilled in curly haircuts, and does a lot of razor cutting and dry cutting—which helps highlight the hair’s natural texture, she says—in addition to standard scissor cuts. She uses GHD tools and L’Oreal’s Inoa line for permanent color, which she likes because it’s oil-based and ammonia-free.

Lacey is flexible and believes foremost in open communication with clients. “I want you to be happy with your hair—after all, you wear it everyday,” she says. She loves that one-on-one appointments allow for a more personalized experience. “I can book a little wiggle room so we don’t have to rush,” she says. “Let’s talk it out, and make sure we’re on the same page before we get started.”

She also strives to be accommodating. “At the end of appointments, I tell people, ‘Live in it, sleep on it, let it settle.’ If anything comes up, if you feel like, ‘I should have gone shorter’, etc., do not hesitate to reach out!”

Book your appointment at Funky Hairball today: call or text Lacey at 941-302-3980, or book online at funkyhairball.glossgenius.com.

Sponsored by Funky Hairball, located at Sola Salons, Suite 17, at 85 N. 3rd St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, offering private, one-on-one appointments for all hair services. To book your appointment, call or text Lacey at (941) 302-3980, or book online at funkyhairball.glossgenius.com. Mention Greenpointers for 20% off your first appointment!