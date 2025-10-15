When Dr. Saniya “Sunny” Shoaib first opened Sunny Eye Shop (284 Driggs Ave.) back in 2015, she envisioned an optical boutique where clients would not only feel at ease booking their eye exams, but also be able to find stylish glasses they could get excited about wearing. “I felt there was a lack of good eye glass stores,” says the Long Island native. “I really wanted to have higher quality frames that were not mass produced.”

After earning her doctor of optometry at the New England College of Optometry, and working at eye-care practices in Manhattan for a few years, Shoaib was ready to start her own. A Greenpoint resident since 2012, Shoaib opted to open the practice in her neighborhood. She brought along her former colleague, optician Zuleika Barrios, who conducts patients’ pre-examinations and acts as the store’s stylist. When we met to chat for this article, halfway through our meeting Barrios told me, “I’ve already been putting glasses on your face.”

“Glasses are a part of your personality,” says Shoaib. “It is so important to use them to see, one, and two, they should go with your outfit. It’s a part of how you express yourself.“

At Sunny Eye Shop, you’ll find a wide selection of frames from all independent brands, like Matsuda, a high-end Japanese company that handcrafts every pair, or Tejesta, a funky, Art Deco inspired line based in Miami, Florida. Many of the brands release limited runs of each frame style, and take six to nine months to handcraft the frames with care, using materials like cotton and wood, which are more durable and make them last longer. Shoaib and Barrios attend trade shows and conferences year round to scope out the latest product lines and stay up on new eyewear brands to keep the store selection fresh.

They also take feedback from clients. “We think about what people are asking us for, and what the trends are, and fill in gaps that we don’t have,” explains Shoaib.

A few recent requests: Tinted lenses. Colorful frames. Oval-shaped. Chunky. 90’s vintage, a la Jean Paul Gaultier. Sometimes, a client will ask about glasses they’ve seen on TV—for example, during season 3 of The White Lotus, characters were seen wearing Matsuda sunglasses.

Barrios says a common misconception is clients thinking they can only wear one frame shape. “Why are you limiting yourself?” she says. “We can all wear every shape. It just has to frame your face proportionally.”

And instead of viewing eyeglasses as a drab life necessity, she encourages clients to explore the possibilities each new pair can bring: What kind of vibe am I going for? Are these for fun, or for work? Do I want a pop of color?

Although many frames are high-end, the price point is reasonable, starting at $150 and going up to $1200. You’ll also find a selection for kids ages 5-9.

When it comes to your eye health, Sunny Eye Shop has you covered. Shoaib will handle all your eye-care needs, including comprehensive eye exams, treatment for any eye concerns from dry eye to allergies to cataracts, and contact lens and glasses fittings, with insurances taken.

Shoaib encourages patients to take regular breaks from screens to protect their eye health, “Look away, blink,” she advises. “Follow the 20-20 rule: work for 20 minutes, take a 20-second break [where you look away] from the screen.”

As a longtime Greenpoint small business owner, Shoaib feels a camaraderie with other neighborhood proprietors, many of whom come to Sunny Eye Shop for their eye-care needs. “They know us because we’ve been here so long,” she says. At Sunny Eye Shop, they are often grabbing sweet treats from Charlotte Patisserie, and love Nura and Oxomoco for dinner. The community feels tight-knit, which makes it tough when some businesses don’t stick around. “I was really good friends with Kate from Line & Label. That was sad to see that happen,” says Shoaib, referring to Line & Label’s closure this past January.

If you’re in need of a new pair of sunglasses or eyeglasses or need to re-up your contact lenses, or it’s time for your annual eye exam, come see Sunny and Zuleika at Sunny Eye Care. Support your local independent optometrist, who will help you see well and look good. As Shoaib puts it, “People are afraid of coming into the eye doctor. Why not make it fun?

