At Kuei Luck Early Childhood Center – Greenpoint Campus, children are celebrated as curious, capable learners. Located at 171 Calyer Street in the heart of Greenpoint, our school welcomes children ages 6 months to 5 years old into a nurturing environment inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy.

Enrollment is now open for children ages 6 months to 5 years old! Schedule a tour today at klpreschool.com or call 718-971-5678

As the fourth location of a family-owned school, our Greenpoint campus brings the same warmth, collaboration, and quality education that families across Queens and Manhattan already love. Guided by a play-based, emergent curriculum, our teachers carefully observe children’s interests to create meaningful learning experiences.

Kuei Luck encourages open exploration with natural, open-ended materials. A child plays at Kuei Luck’s indoor gym.

Each day includes open exploration with natural, open-ended materials, time outdoors at the neighborhood playground, and active play in our indoor space. Classrooms are designed with abundant natural light, large play centers, and thoughtful documentation of children’s work, ensuring that the environment itself becomes a teacher.

Classrooms and play centers are designed with abundant natural light. At Kuei Luck, the environment itself becomes a teacher.

We offer flexible schedules to meet the needs of working families — including half-day, school-day, and full-day options. For children over one year, we provide nut-free meals delivered daily by Red Rabbit, including breakfast, hot lunch, snacks, and milk, all served family-style to foster independence and community.

The Reggio Emilia philosophy encourages learning through exploration.

Our experienced staff exceeds Department of Health requirements and shares a deep appreciation for nurturing each child’s social, emotional, and academic growth. Led by School Director Becky Rafe, who brings 15 years of early childhood leadership, the Greenpoint campus offers a safe, secure, and inspiring home for young learners.

