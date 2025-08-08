This past spring, a new flea market opened up shop and has been operating every weekend this summer. McCarren Flea is a makeshift flea market with rotating local and independent vendors at 732 Lorimer Street and the corner of Bayard.

On any given Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., one can find vintage home goods (decorative pillows, glassware, ash trays, etc), clothing, jewelry, shoes, and more at the hybrid indoor-outdoor setup. There’s also often handmade goods, upcycled garments, and plants.

Past vendors have included She Wore Vintage, dud denim, She-Bang Shop, Big Bold Beads NYC, and Herbal Remedies, to name a few.

Are you a vendor hoping to grab a spot and sell some of your wares? You can fill out an application here.