Mary’s Bar, a self-described “queer Irish pub” on Kingsland Avenue, announced that they will officially close at the end of the month.

The team made the announcement on Instagram, thanking patrons for all their support. “Your queer laughter, love, and memories have filled our hearts and this space with magic, and we can’t thank you enough for all the incredible nights we’ve shared,” Mary’s wrote.

Mary’s only opened 18 months ago, with the same team behind the iconic lesbian bar Ginger’s, but quickly became a beloved local spot thanks to its robust programming like trad music nights, book clubs, trivia, and dance parties. They will continue to host events through the end of the month, so stop by to say your goodbyes (and have a drink or two).

In light of yesterday’s devastating election results, it’s exactly the kind of space that the community needs now more than ever. Thankfully, the Mary’s team shared plans to relocate, and they hint that the location’s new owners will launch a new queer space.