As of now, the weather forecast is looking promising this weekend (read: temperate) with chances of rain on Sunday. If you haven’t started filling your itinerary yet, there are plenty of events for the whole family to enjoy in the neighborhood.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

YOGA TOTS AND CRAFTS

This is a yoga class for true beginners — we’re talking 18 months to 3 years old beginners. Even if they’re new to walking, your little one can learn the art of a child’s pose and beyond with a side of stimulating crafts and playtime during Yoga Tots & Crafts at Artful Souls and Wellness at 10:30 a.m.

There’s a suggested $15 donation to attend and registration is available here.

SIP N SHOP…FOR PLANTS

Plant parents, you deserve a night to let your hair down, too. Plant shop The Sill is hosting a happy hour for mixing, mingling, sipping, and flexing your green thumb all within the mini jungle of The Sill’s Williamsburg location. Everyone attending will receive complimentary drinks, free potting services, and 10% off your purchase of fresh greenery, potted plants, and accessories. Plant experts will also be on site to offer advice on plant styling and care.

RSVP for the free events here — valid 21+ ID must be shown at the event for drinks.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

TOY SWAP

It’s common knowledge that kids burn through clothes like toilet paper, but if you’re finding the same to be true for their toys, consider a swap! Greenpoint Library is teaming up with sustainable initiative ShareParty for a swap of toys, games, and books from 10:30 a.m to 12 p.m. Give goodies your kids have outgrown a second life and swap them for something like-new while also reducing waste. Please ensure any toys, books, and games are in good condition with no missing parts or broken pieces.

The event is free, but registration is required here.

YOGA BLOCK PARTY

Toddlers don’t get to do all the yoga this weekend. Once again, North Brooklyn Open Streets is teaming up with nonprofit Yoga Block Party for a 60-minute vinyasa flow for all bodies, experience levels, and ages set to live music from DJ Effortless. The event — starting at 10 a.m. at Banker’s Anchor — will also feature goodies from partners like LMNT and Smartwater. Make sure to bring your own mat!

The flow is free to attend, but donations are welcome at the event. RSVP here for headcount.

NATIONAL DOG ADOPTION DAY

Korean K9 Rescue, a no-kill dog rescue organization, will be at the Moxy hotel from 12 to 4 p.m. with ten furry friends in tow available for adoption. Already have your hands full with your current dog? You’re also invited. The event will also feature professional pet photography, free doggy donuts for the first 35 guests, and a free dog agility course. Plus, if you adopt on Saturday, you’ll get a free vet visit at Williamsburg Vet Clinic.

The event is free and more information is available here.

DISCO NIGHT

Disco is not dead, and in fact, you can dance to it at the Polish and Slavic Center starting at 7 p.m. Dress the part and enjoy classic tunes played by DJ Daniel Bernatowicz. This particular boogie wonderland has become a tradition at the PSC, and the hot ticket (with a Polish spin, of course) usually draws upwards of 200 attendees.

Tickets are available for $25 here or $30 at the door.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

CLIMATE CAFE

As the summer of heat waves has shown (and an increase in frequency in major cities from two per year in the ’60s to six per year in recent years, per EPA data), climate change isn’t just near, it’s here. So, with that top of mind, as well as how it coincides with the upcoming presidential election, climate action organization Climate Cafe NYC is hosting a morning of bagels, coffee (both provided by Black Seed Bagels), meditation, and meaningful discussion about the aforementioned topics at the McCarren Demo Garden starting at 9 a.m. In alignment with waste-reduction goals, they ask that you bring your own cup for coffee or tea. Anyone in attendance will also have the opportunity to volunteer in the garden afterwards.

The event is free, but donations are accepted when you RSVP here.

STAND-UP MAGIC

While comedy shows in the neighborhood are…very abundant, it’s important to stand out. Enter: magic. If you’ve ever thought “I wish this comedy show had more people getting sawed in half,” or, at the very least, “I wish this comedy show didn’t have a two-drink minimum,” you’re in luck. Stand-Up Magic hits the back room of The Gutter every couple of weeks with a changing lineup of New York’s top magicians and hosted by comic Tess Tregellas at 4:30 and 7 p.m. This week’s show features sketch-comedy trio Business Casual and magicians Max Davidson and Jason Silberman.

Tickets are $28.77 after fees and available here.