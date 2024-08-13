Since 2014, Coney Island’s own minor league baseball team, the Cyclones, have hosted an annual Seinfeld night at Maimonides Park, featuring themed contests, prizes, games, and trivia, in honor of everyone’s favorite show about nothing. It all culminates in the fan-favorite Elaine Benes dance contest, where participants vie to see whose “full body dry heave set to music” ranks supreme. No disrespect to the team, but the evening’s star wattage was clearly the Elaine hopefuls.

This Saturday night saw the event’s latest iteration. Off duty from Greenpointers activities, I just so happened to be at the game. I wore a hat from my alma mater, Oberlin College, that slightly resembled Elaine’s infamous Orioles hat, though it also paid homage to last year’s winner, a fellow alum. I joked that I was expecting another alum to keep up the legacy this year. I didn’t get that, but I got an equally cool connection—this year’s superior Elaine Benes is a Greenpoint resident! We reached out to Shannon Kintner, to find out what it takes to emerge victorious at Seinfeld night.

When did you decide to enter, and what inspired you to do so?

I’ve wanted to go to the game for a few years now, so, knowing it usually always sells out, I started asking friends in the spring who was in. I wanted a big group. Nothing better than a summer ball game with a gaggle of friends. I was inspired by joy and play mainly to enter the dance off! The Elaines always look like they’re having so much fun on the field. I’ve for a long time been an advocate for incorporating more wholesome, joyful play into our lives—we really don’t have it built into our routines enough so you have to capture it when you have the chance. I’m talking low stakes, high reward, uninhibited, child-like fun—it’s not for content, it’s not a side hustle, it’s not for any goal. It’s just pure joy.

What was the planning process like for both the costume and the dance? You really nailed the herky-jerkiness of Elaine’s dance, so I assume you must have studied up.

Ha—I did practice a few times! A couple friends gave me notes. Once I was in costume with my curls diffused I was ready to go.

How did it feel to actually get out there and perform for a bunch of eager Seinfeld fans?

Wow! That crowd was amazing. I was ecstatic! Love the energy of a minor league crowd—everyone there is in service of a good time and the stadium organizers do such a great job to ensure that as well. It was pure joy sharing the field with the other Elaines and feeding off the enthusiasm of the fans.

Do you have a particular favorite Seinfeld moment or episode?

Hard to name a favorite! I loved the Festivus and Chinese Restaurant episodes growing up, and I do have a fond memory of watching the final episode live with my mom and aunt. Might be time for a rewatch now that I’ve paid homage to Julia Louis-Dreyfus in front of 7,000 fans!

Since we’re Greenpointers, we gotta ask about Greenpoint. How long have you been in the area? What are some of your favorite things about living here?

I’ve lived in Greenpoint since 2018! I worked in the neighborhood right after the pandemic at a few restaurants and bars and the real neighborhoody vibe of the establishments and patrons was such a breath of fresh air after working in the city for years. I loving walking or biking down the street and waving to everyone I know at all the shops and markets as I pass by, love going to the McCarren & McGolrick Farmers’ Market chatting with the farmers, loving knowing my bartenders and baristas names and lives, love having my tailor and cobbler and nail salon and hardware store and diner and library all within a 15 minute walk. The building I live in is also a rarity in NYC—the other tenants and I have a group chat to see who has extra sugar or lemons, we’ll have a drink on the stoop, we walk each other’s dogs. I’m friendly with the neighbors on my block as well, some who have grown up here and some who are transient. It’s a real special pocket in the city, and I’m grateful to call it home!

Photo courtesy of Shannon Kintner.