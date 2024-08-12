The wine bar Plus de Vin will open today at 445 Graham Avenue, taking over the space that used to be Pheasant.

As we reported in June, a trio of industry veterans—Carenn and Max Mackinnon and San Antonio-based restaurateur Chad Carey—are behind the space, which will offer natural, low-intervention wine and shareable small plates.

“I have always felt like there are so many barriers to entry with wine. It can be so intimidating and even with all of the incredible wine bars that New York has, I still think there’s a part of it that can be overwhelming,” co-owner Carenn Mackinnon told Greenpointers in June, on how she hopes PDV can connect with diners to guide them towards wines they’ll love.

The team shared the menu in advance of today’s grand opening. Check it out, and stop by today after 4 p.m. to see what they got going on.