The results are in, and Assembly Member Emily Gallagher and State Senator Kristen Gonzalez will continue to serve Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Both incumbents comfortably won their primary campaigns, with Gallagher earning 75.7% of the vote and Gonzalez winning by an even wider margin, at 85%. They faced candidates who pitched themselves as the more moderate alternatives to the incumbents. Though Gallagher’s challenger Anathea Simpkins outfundraised the Assembly Member, it was not enough to win, with only 20.8%. The other candidate in the State Assembly race, Andrew Bodiford, garnered 3.5%.

With most of the votes counted so far, the Gallagher-backed Jenna Bimbi and Luke Ohlson appear to have won their races for district leader, against Averianna Eisenbach and Everton A. Smith.

The progressive, DSA-backed candidates easily won in Greenpoint, though it was a mixed bag for the slate overall, many of whom faced off against well-financed candidates. Claire Valdez won her State Assembly District 37 race in Ridgewood, ousting the long-serving Juan Ardila, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct. Eon Tyrell Huntley narrowly lost to incumbent Stefani Zinerman in Bed-Stuy’s State Assembly District 56. On the state level, Representative Jamaal Bowman was defeated by George Latimer, with outside groups spending a record-breaking $18 million to propel Latimer to victory in Westchester.

The primary winners will go on to the general elections in November, though in the heavily blue New York City, they’re all but assured victory.

v