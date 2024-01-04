Though Three Kings Day is this Saturday, January 6, and the annual Manhattan celebratory parade is happening on Friday (thrown by El Museo del Barrio and in its 47th iteration), Brooklyn will be keeping the celebration going just a bit longer (Editor’s note — Graham Avenue BID wrote on Instagram that the parade’s postponement is due to potential inclement weather).

Come out for a day of floats, music, dancing, and gifts when the 27th annual Brooklyn Three Kings Day Parade heads down Graham Avenue-Ave of Puerto Rico from Meeker to Flushing and Broadway Avenues on Sunday, January 14.

Starting at 3 p.m., the fete will feature Brooklyn-born salsa singer and guest of honor Ray Sepúlveda, parade godfather Detective Kenneth J. Melendez, grand marshal Assistant Chief Scott Henderson, and more. Historically, local leaders join the merriment, and Puerto Rican flags and costumes depicting the biblical three wise men, shepherds, and angels abound in equal measure.

Three Kings Day — alternatively, the Epiphany, or Día de Los Reyes in Spanish — marks the day that the aforementioned wise men first visited baby Jesus and brought him gifts, also marking the last of the 12 days of Christmas. Particularly, in Puerto Rican culture, children typically leave a box of hay under their beds on January 5 to wake up to presents. In keeping with tradition, the three kings present on Sunday will be distributing gifts to children after the parade. Gift tickets are available at San German Records (89 Moore St.).

See full parade details here.

