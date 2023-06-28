A new casual cafe has just opened up in Williamsburg, replacing another formerly housed in that space.

Oh Boy. (84 Havemeyer Street) specializes in classic American comfort food. “WITH “OH BOY.”, WE ENVISION A RESTAURANT AS DISTINCTLY AMERICAN AS BLUES, JAZZ, AND HIP HOP,” the restaurant proclaims on its website. “THESE ART FORMS ARE EQUAL PARTS DISCIPLINE AND IMPROVISATION, TRADITION AND INNOVATION, AND THEY BLEND TOGETHER CULTURAL INFLUENCES TO MAKE SOMETHING ENTIRELY NEW AND EXTREMELY PERSONAL.”

Menu highlights include the McGriddy, their take on the classic McDonald’s breakfast staple, and a vegan shroom sandwich, which includes roasted maitake mushroom, hummus, pickled red onions, and green chilies on sourdough. Their burger already has the neighborhood talking (or at least, TikTok talking).

The space previously housed another cafe called Beck and Call.

Oh Boy is open from Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

