After a sprinkling of mid-week snow, we’re heading into a weekend of slightly warmer temps and (hopefully) a nod towards the arrival of spring. Friday marks the celebration of Irish traditions and culture with St Patrick’s Day—and while there are plenty of pubs at which to say “Sláinte!”, Greenpoint Shul is hosting an Irish-Jewish Shabbat Dinner with a special celebration and home-cooked food. On Saturday, you’ll find a smash-hit burger pop-up landing at a new neighborhood hotel, and on Sunday, you can wrap up the week with a genuinely multi-sensory dining experience in the dark!

Friday, March 17

Irish-Jewish Shabbat Dinner at Greenpoint Shul

Friday’s Shabbat gets a unique celebration of Irish cooking and the Irish-Jewish connection. The neighborhood temple hosts a home-cooked meal of Irish favorites like corned beef, Irish soda Challah bread, and a Guinness for those who wish to join. Starting with a Kabbalat Shabbat at 7 PM, guests will dine together before enjoying a special presentation of “Three Irish-Jewish Connections” with Dr. Christine Kinealy, Peter Murphy, and Turlough McConnell. Touching on three chapters in this fascinating history; the role of the global Jewish community in providing aid during Ireland’s Great Hunger, Ireland’s proud relationship with the Jewish community, and the story of the large community of Jews who escaped WWII Austria and settled in Northern Ireland. Tickets are $18, HERE.

Beginner Painting Workshop at Painting Lounge, Williamsburg

Fancy yourself as a creative in waiting? Sign up and get ready to unleash your inner Picasso at Williamsburg’s Painting Lounge for their “Rainy Spring Afternoon” session. It’s a relaxed social setting, you’re getting expert instruction from an experienced artist, and they’re also BYOB, so you can bring in a little liquid courage to get your creative juices flowing. It’s easy, fun, and a great way to spend a Friday night solo or with a date. Tickets are $34 HERE.

Saturday, March 18

Gotham Burger Social Club Pop-Up at Bar Bedford inside Moxy Williamsburg Hotel

If you’re a bit of a burger connoisseur, then you’ve surely heard of ridiculously good smash burgers hitting the flattop grill via the crew at Gotham Burger Social Club. A fixture outside celeb-haunt Ray’s in the LES, they’re heading our way to share some burger love this weekend at the newly opened Moxy Williamsburg Hotel. Make your way over to Bar Bedford (one of the hotel’s bars) between 1–4 PM to try one of the burgers and sip on specialty cocktails with a twist.

Comedians You Should Know: Headliners at The Gutter

It’s not just good beer and excellent bowling at The Gutter. Chicago institution Comedians You Should Know (CYSK) has been hosting its showcase and headliner series here in Greenpoint with various up-and-coming and established acts. Led this Saturday by Jack Comstock along with Daniel Simonnsen (Colbert) and Ayanna Dookie (HBO), and more—the lineup usually gets last min additions (including some big-name surprises), so be on the lookout via their social. Tickets are $12 HERE.

Sunday, March 19

Waxworks at Triskelion Arts

Head to the corner of Calyer and Banker Streets to the Triskelion Arts space and catch the inclusive performance showcase WAXworks. Offering emerging and established artists the opportunity to present their work on a professional stage, this week’s event features work from Phoebe Ballard + Natalie Stehly, Chris Ferris & Dancers, Amanda Alves, Abby Rose, Harper Foote, Caleigh Tyson and Grace Leedy, and Chutzpah Dance. Tickets are available HERE or at the door for $20.

Dining in the Dark

If you’re after a unique dining experience to round out the end of the week (or want to treat a date to something that heightens the senses) make a reservation for Dining in the Dark, a blindfolded tasting experience with a surprise menu of Southern Italian dishes from Leuca‘s chefs at The William Vale. This concept aims to heighten the diners’ other senses, such as taste, smell, and touch, by taking away their sight. Adventurous foodies can choose their menus, including vegan, seafood, or meat. Tickets are $110, and you can reserve your spot HERE.