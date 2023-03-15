Once upon a time, comedian Lewis Black opined that he knew the universe must be coming to an end, because he witnessed a Starbucks located smack dab across the street from another Starbucks (ironically, those Starbucks locations were actually the ones that this Houston native writer grew up going to, and she can report that when the Barnes and Noble opened on that block, a third Starbucks location joined the fold, but she digresses).

The 2023 equivalent of this phenomenon might be the dueling smoke shops that just opened right across the street from each other on Manhattan Avenue — Empire Cannabis Clubs and Lazy Dazey.

Empire Cannabis Clubs, a city-wide chain of dispensaries, reads as more of the elder statesmen of the two, as it operates as a member-only service.

“We are here to help, and to get started we have formed ‘The Empire Cannabis Club’, a concierge service dedicated to supplying the highest end cannabis products at prices you can afford,” the website reads, “We have taken the blessings of the New York State Legislature allowing the transfer, without profit, of cannabis, and have set up a membership service in which the club will acquire cannabis products for its members, and only add the cost to facilitate the acquisition and transfer of said Products.”

Sure, whatever that means! We know less about Lazy Dazey, but it’s on Instagram, at least.

Since New York state first legalized weed in 2021, these stores have operated in a legal gray zone — not licensed, but with no real legal mechanism or motivation to curtail them. This gray zone allowed for the proliferation of shops (though city officials recently indicated their intentions to crack down on these shops). The city’s first legal store opened last December, with two more opening in lower Manhattan in the following months, but retail licenses have yet to be awarded to Brooklyn, according to Gothamist.

Certainly, on Greenpoint’s own Manhattan Avenue, this proliferation is noticeable. I’m constantly haunted by an image of a zooted-out Alvin of Chipmunks fame hanging in the window of one of these bodega weed stores (IYKYK). Curious to see which ones will stick around and which ones will inevitably turn out to be a money-laundering front, so watch this space.