For those who aren’t too preoccupied with double-fisting Willie’s frozen coffees (guilty), I have it on good authority that Skinny Dennis is a great place to meet people — platonically or otherwise. It’s also a great place to experience live music. And a recent Craigslist Missed Connection combines both.

While it’s unclear which musician is being referenced (both The 41 Players and Josh Bolin both performed on the night in question), we’re rooting for our hopeful local cupid to make the match — this is literally the type of thing they make rom-coms about. Plus, I’ve always envied people who can wear “I’m with the band” shirts unironically (and if the rising tide of Y2K fashion is anything to go by, they shouldn’t be hard to find).