Well, here we are — we made it to the end of February, the shortest month of the year, and the final stretch of what may be the weirdest NY winter in recent memory. Savor the remaining chilly temperatures with these cultural offerings, and as always, leave us a comment and let us know what you found most enlightening from your excursions here in North Brooklyn!

Friday, February 24

The Wriggle is partnering with McCarren Parkhouse (855 Lorimer St) to provide family friendly programs centering music and movement. This Friday, at both 10 AM and 2 PM, they will be hosting ‘Spanish Sounds’ for 45 minutes, inviting kids aged 6 months to 6 years into this Spanish immersion singing, dancing and language class. Bring your little one and let them move to the rhythm — each session costs $15 and more information can be found at the McCarren Parkhouse or The Wriggle Instagram.

The Wriggle x McCarren Parkhouse are hosting Spanish Sounds fun for kids, image courtesy McCarren Parkhouse.

From 6-8:30 PM, artist Hae Won Sohn takes over Subtitled.nyc gallery (113 Franklin St., Fl 2, #11F). The space will host Sohn’s exhibition through April 2, as the artist utilizes the space as both her studio and as her exhibition gallery. This site-responsive exhibit spans opposing forces, and guests will be able to meet and mingle amongst the artwork and chat with the artist, so don’t miss this exciting opening. For more information visit @subtitled.nyc on Instagram or email: subtitled.nyc@gmail.com .

MOULT solo show opening reception on February 24, image courtesy Subtitled.nyc

Saturday, February 25

Beginning on Thursday and culminating on Saturday, On Air Fest — hosted by the Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave) — celebrates all that is creative in sound and storytelling. Now in its sixth year, the festival brings audio creators, podcasters and storytellers directly to an enthusiastic audience. Come and learn from the best in the industry at the chic Wythe Hotel, join in the audience Q&A and explore immersive audio experiences. Information on tickets and events available at the festival’s website.

On Air Fest takes over the Wythe Hotel, Brooklyn from Feb 23-25. Image courtesy On Air Fest.

Sunday, February 26

WaxWorks will bring a compelling artistic presentation to Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street.) Beginning at 7 PM, with a 6:45 PM seating time, come and watch as artists bring new and powerful productions to this regular showcase. For a ticket price of $20, stay and experience recent performance works that bring contemporary culture to bear through the lens of the most cutting edge artists bringing their new productions to this legendary arts incubator space located right here in North Brooklyn.

WaxWorks at Triskelion Arts. Image courtesy Triskelion Arts.

All aboard a tour of Italia! Woman-run Talea Beer Co. (87 Richardson St) is celebrating their Italian-style pilsner with a yummy Al Dente Day! From 1 PM on, the taproom is hosting a feast including olive oil, egg noodles and yummy ravioli. Swing by and take a swig of this light yet satisfying pilsner and let Italian dishes from partners Borgatti’s, Caffe Panna and Grazza delight your tastebuds. Tickets available at Talea’s Instagram.