You might be in the market for a little something for your sweetie (and maybe that sweetie is just yourself) this Valentine’s Day season. The Grand Street Business Improvement District (BID) makes it easy to keep it local with its Valentine-themed small business guide.

More businesses are participating a part of the BID than we can list, but we have some local favorite deals going on: The Grand Street location of Primp and Polish (189 Grand Street) is offering 50% off of some Valentine’s themed nail art during the month of February. Tonight, the Starlight Tavern (596 Grand Street) will host a Crafts and Cocktails night from 6 – 8 PM.

It’s all part of a city-wide effort to encourage folks to be a “Small Business Sweetie.” The Grand BID is sponsoring a local raffle for a $50 gift card. If you’d like to enter, write a Google Review for your favorite businesses in the BID and then DM us a screenshot to @grandstreetbid), or attend tonight’s Crafts and Cocktails event to write a Valentine’s Day card to a favorite local business.