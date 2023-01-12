A sunny weekend awaits those of us still powering through (and those of us who’ve long abandoned) our New Year’s resolutions. Ahead, we have some inspirational, creative and enlightening events on our radar that we’ve pulled together. Whether you’re a fan of a Sunday park stroll or plan to get your boogie on late nights, shake off the mid-January malaise as we head in Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend with plenty of options to stay entertained and informed. Give us a shout out when you make it to one of these events — we’d love catch you around!

Saturday, January 14

If you’ve yet to experience the joys of Hey Kids Comics!, here’s your chance! From 11:30 AM this Saturday drop into the delightful book store/comic shop at 157 Huron Street and meet author David Ezra Stein, a Caldecott book award winner. Stein will be present to celebrate the launch of his new graphic novel, Beaky Barnes: Eggs on the Loose. After a drawing demonstration, Stein will remain to sign copies of the book. Free for all attendees and great for all ages, so don’t miss this promising event!

Award-winning author David Ezra Stein at Hey Kid Comics! This Saturday. Image courtesy Hey Kid Comics!

Local record hotspot and coffee shop For the Record (1107 Manhattan Ave) is hosting an in-person record signing and meet-and-greet with musical artist Keenan Trevon this Saturday from 11 AM-2 PM. Visitors are encouraged to meet Keenan and snag a copy of his vinyl, now on sale, for him to sign. The first 50 guests will be entered into a raffle for some free cool merch as well. What’s not to love? This event is free, but you’ll be hard pressed not to want a delicious cuppa joe while you’re there.

Keenan Trevon record signing at For the Record in Greenpoint. Image courtesy For the Record.

Late nights are set to hit a high note this Saturday, January 14 as venues in North Brooklyn host NYC Winter Jazzfest Brooklyn Marathon.

The Brooklyn iteration of this self-styled jazz fest will take place at locations across Williamsburg, reaching north toward Greenpoint. A short hop, skip and jump will take you to various experiences centering jazz — a distinctly American music genre with roots in the African continent— at venues within walking distance in North Brooklyn.

Venues are hosting musical performances and DJ sets from 6 PM-3 AM. Performers range from ‘Black Lives – From Generation to Generation’ and ‘Sun Ra Arkestra, celebrating Marshall Allen’ at Opera House (288 Berry St) and Jamaaladeen Tacuma and Makaya McCraven at Superior Ingredients (74 Wythe Ave.) Greenpoint’s own local label and record store, Razor-N-Tape (A Joyful Noise/Disgonuts DJ) will be featured at the Superior Ingredients location as well. Check out the website for a full list of participating locations!

NYC Winter Jazzfest arrives in North Brooklyn this Saturday. Image courtesy NYC Winter Jazzfest.

McCarren Parkhouse (855 Lorimer Street) will host Young Adult Friction, an indie/alternative dance party starting at 8 PM. Don your best indie sleaze look and groove to tunes new and old alike.

Sunday, January 15

Ready to get your green thumb on? The McCarren Demonstration Garden is hosting their winter sowing workshop this Sunday from 1-2:30 PM at their demo garden (over near the swimming pool part of the park at Leonard St and Manhattan Ave.) This workshop, free to reserve on Eventbrite, focuses on winter activities in the garden. Whether you’re a seasoned sower, a window box gardener or a succulent parent, learn more about seasons of planting and get in touch with the earth and our natural planting rhythms with this free, all ages workshop.

Winter Sowing Workshop at the McCarren Demonstration Garden. Image courtesy the garden and North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.

Wind down Sunday evening at Three’s Brewing (113 Franklin Street) for their Sofar Sounds Live Music show. From 8-11 PM, ticketed guests can enjoy live music from a secret performing act via Sofar Sounds, a global music community centered on audiences experiencing live music at unique and intimate venues. Take a chance this long weekend and you may uncover your next favorite musical artist right here in Greenpoint. Tickets can be purchased here.

We hope you enjoy the long weekend to the fullest, easing into what could be our final weekend without snow in Greenpoint. Look forward to seeing you out and about at some of these eclectic events!