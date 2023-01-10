Nature’s Cove (911 Manhattan Avenue), a local store specializing in natural wellness and skincare products, will close soon, according to signage on the outside of the store.

A reader tipped us off about a closing sale currently happening, with items going for 25% off. Better move fast though, as it seems like products have been flying off the shelves.

Image credit: @katie.sips

Details about the store’s closure are limited. Nature’s Cove has a minimal social media presence. We reached out a few times but did not receive a response.

So if you’re an organic beauty junkie, strike while the iron is hot.