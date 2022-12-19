We’ve heard of robberies and shoplifting before, but the theft of a whole-ass ATM is a first for Greenpointers.

News 12 reports that thieves stole an ATM from Uro Cafe (277 Driggs Avenue) early morning this past Friday, December 16.

The owner of Uro Cafe told News 12 that the ATM remained in that same spot for 16 years (which, if you’ve been paying attention to recent Greenpoint real estate trends, actually amounts to a century in North Brooklyn years).

According to News 12, this latest theft could be another in a string of recent ATM thefts perpetrated by the same group, though it is not yet clear whether this event and the others are linked.