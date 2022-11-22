Aelfie, the funky home decor brand on 892 Lorimer Street, is bidding Greenpoint adieu.

As opposed to several recent closures we’ve written about, it seems like Aelfie themselves are electing to leave, rather than being kicked out by leasing disputes (although they said they’d share more details in the coming months, so who can really say for sure?)

“After 10 years of business in Brooklyn, we are officially moving our showroom out of the city!” the brand wrote on Instagram. “We love you Brooklyn, but it’s time for a change.”

They’ll host a final moving sale on their last day, December 17, from 11 to 5 p.m.

Aelfie, named after founder Aelfie Oudghiri, made waves in the design world for their wacky aesthetic and love for prints, especially with their colorful rugs. Though a Brooklyn-based company, the brand amassed a global presence.

v