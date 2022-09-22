It’s officially pumpkin-spiced everything! Have you fallen into the temptation and bought your first fall latte this week? No judgments from us…Tis’ the season to enjoy all earthy colors and sip from flavored cuppas. While you are doing that, here are dope weekend events handpicked for you.

Saturday, September 24

Attention parents with little ones! Brian Stearns from Tunes for Tykes will be performing a family friendly interactive concert at McCarren Park this Saturday. There will be two sessions — 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Meet near the red building on the Bedford side. Nursery rhymes with fall leaves as the backdrop — sounds like a blissful weekend morning!

Photo Credit: Tunes for Tykes

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! El Puente is hosting the !WEPA! Festival! This festival is co-sponsored by Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez and aims to celebrate Latinx arts and culture. There will be an overflow of cultural vibrancy, with an eclectic mix of local Latinx music, dance performances and arts activities for all! Stop by the cross street of South 4th Street and Roebling Street between 12 – 6 p.m.

Photo Credit: El Puente

Continue your day of celebrating works by BIPOC artists at Triskelion Arts (106 Calyer Street) with Beyond the Black Box, 2 – 6 p.m.

v

You’ll get to embark on an artistic journey through the talents of the Black community. The crew has curated a series of vendors and live performances to highlight, uplift, and honor the beauty and cultural influence of the Black dance community. Live performances start at 7 p.m. More information here.



Photo Credit: Triskelion Arts

You are invited to volunteer this Saturday at Berry Open Street for a street clean up! Turn your passion for the neighborhood into action. The team will meet 2 p.m. at North 8th and Berry Street, outside of @georgeandjacks. Thank you for keeping our neighborhood prim and proper.

Photo Credit: NBK Open Streets

Sunday, September 25

Dance your woes away this Sunday with Reboot NYC. Meet at North 5th Street Pier Park, between 7 – 11 p.m.

The experience is surreal. Everyone gets a pair of sanitized headset, with three music channels choose from. No sign-ups required and donations are very much welcomed. Your generosity ensures that the Reboot NYC team can keep bringing these top notch dance parties to us!

Photo Credit: Reboot NYC

All Weekend

Have some free time this weekend? Write a love letter to the moon! Brooklyn Public Library is having an open call for moon inspired art to show on the second floor of our very own Greenpoint Library. Artists of all ages are welcome to apply.

Photo Credit: Eckford Street Studio

And that’s a wrap to this weekend’s listing. Get fallin’ and keep fallin’ in love with Greenpoint!