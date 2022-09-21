Tonight, September 21, National Grid will make a long-awaited appearance in our neighborhood to present on its Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) expansion project.

National Grid is required to hold public hearings in our community before the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation and Public Service Commission can approve the project.

The public hearing will take place at the Polish-Slavic Cultural Center (176 Java Street) at 6 p.m., starting with an information session before opening up for public commentary. Local activist groups and elected officials are holding a press conference and rally prior to the event at 5 p.m., also outside of the center.

There will also be another hearing taking place today at Cooper Park Houses Gymnasium (76 Kingsland Avenue) at 1 p.m.

If you would like to speak tonight, NBK Mutual Aid shared a guide on how to prepare a statement. Or if you’re pro-fracked gas, you could share that opinion, I guess.

