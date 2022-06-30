Happy July and almost 4th! Have you made up your mind about where to watch the fireworks from? We are spoilt for choice again given that we have front rows seats for the second year!

Scroll for some events to hype you up prior to watching the spectacle.

Saturday, July 2

Food for Brooklyn is kicking off the weekend for us right. Free groceries will be distributed on Saturday. Should you or someone you know who needs these offerings, do stop by 44 Sutton Street (basement of Polish Baptist Church), between 9 – 11 a.m. If you’d like to volunteer with our community food pantry, email them at foodforbrooklyn@gmail.com.





Photo Credit: Food for Brooklyn

Sunday, July 3

NYDC Reading is a monthly literary event held at The Shanty (79 Richardson Street), hosted by @wesleystraton. This month’s session is on Sunday, 6 p.m., with a fabulous lineup of badass femmes. RSVP here.







Photo Credit: NYDC Reading

El Manjar Dominicano (141 India Street) is open this Sunday for your breakfast, lunch, and catering needs. Personally, I am a huge fan of their rice, plantains, and curry chicken combo. What do you order there?





Photo Credit: El Manjar Dominicano

This is a non-event announcement. No food scraps drop off this Sunday! Do the neighborly thing, and don’t leave any food scraps at the sites.

Photo Credit: NBK Mutual Aid

All Weekend

Lincoln Market (1133 Manhattan Avenue) will be celebrating their birthday all weekend! Shop with them this weekend and prizes are aplenty. For you baseball fans, I hear they are giving out Yankee and Mets tickets too. Which team do you pledge your allegiance to?

Photo Credit: Lincoln Market

North Brooklyn Angels are looking for drivers! They are recruiting more volunteers with cars to add to their pool of drivers. Your mission would be to help deliver meals to North Brooklyn homebound seniors. Read here for more information. DM @northbrooklynangels or email volunteer@northbrooklynangels.org to make a difference!



Photo Credit: North Brooklyn Angels

And that’s a wrap! Be sure to post countless photos of the fireworks so we can show off to the world the perks of living in Greenpoint.