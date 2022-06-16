Greenpoint will be very eventful on Saturday and quieter on Sunday. A recommended plan? Go event-hopping all Saturday and spend all Sunday with your father, or father-figure! Gentle reminder: June 19 is the annual appointed day to celebrate our dads AKA Father’s Day.

Saturday, June 18

Clay Space (275 Calyer Street) will be hosting a Father’s Day Make Your Morning Mug Workshop on June 18. Get that handy dad working from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. He’ll get to show off his handmade coffee/beer/seltzer/kombucha mug! Whatever his choice of breakfast beverage is. No judgments here. RSVP here.

Photo Credit: Clay Space

Greenpoint Public Library (107 Norman Avenue) brings you Rooftop Yoga by New Love City this Saturday, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. This open level community yoga is absolutely free. Yoga mats will be provided, or feel free to bring your own! Registration will open 48 hours before the start of the event (Thursday 10:30 a.m.). Limited spots available. Secure yours here.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Public Library

Berry Street is our beloved Open Street. While you strut your stuff down those car-free streets this Saturday, be sure to look out for the following happenings:

For the dog paw-rents, there will be a Dog Photo Booth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., between North 3rd and Metropolitan Avenue. The Ways of Dogs Pet Photography will be there to capture the perfect shot of your pup. There will also be dog vendors present — tempting you to buy yet another toy for your furry one.

Photo Credit: NBK Open Streets

For the book lover, free books will be given out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Courtesy of @nbkmutualaid Book Squad.

Photo Credit: NBK Open Streets

It is Pride Month! Queer Food Foundation and Llama Inn are throwing a very queer, very fun brunch fundraiser on the rooftop of Llama Inn (50 Withers Street).

You’ll get to enjoy modern Peruvian food, cocktails, an open bar, ceviche demo, pisco sour demo, queer trivia, and silent auction, with all proceeds going towards the Queer Food Foundation. There are two seatings available, secure your brunch seat here.

Photo Credit: Queer Food Foundation

Do your part for Mother Earth at Greencycle Swap this Saturday, 12 – 3 p.m., at North 15th Street and Nassau Avenue. Organized by Town Square Brooklyn, bring what you don’t need, take what you need! Most definitely a win-win – declutter and then shop for free.

Photo Credit: Town Square BK

This Saturday kicks off the first day of early voting for the first round of primary elections. Celebrate with ice cream from @thescreendoorbrooklyn and old fashioned lawn games at McCarren Park. Swing by between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for a free scoop, then head over to the early voting site at the McCarren Park Play Center! Find out more at vote.nyc .

Photo Credit: Emily Assembly

All weekend

Wasabi Greenpoint (638 Manhattan Avenue) is having a Weekend Special! Get a generous serving of chirashi, paired with your favorite cocktail for only $35. Sounds like the perfect meal to cool off from this summer heat!

Photo Credit: Wasabi Greenpoint

Phewww… And that’s the CONCISED listing for this weekend’s events. Enjoy the delightful weekend weather with your fellow Greenpointers!