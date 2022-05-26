This is a long weekend for many of us. Memorial day, aka unofficial start of summer, is a federal holiday with much meaning. Whilst we are enjoying our freedom in Greenpoint, let’s remember the veterans sacrificed much so we can have the lives we have this weekend. Without being too much of a downer, let’s get started!

Saturday, May 28

Uplift Fitness is here to kick your behind bright and early this Saturday. Class starts at 9:30 a.m. The sessions, located at McCarren Park, are aimed at muscle toning and explosive circuit training. Specially curated by @jamminmccann and @lukedenich, class sizes come in both small and large options. DM @upliftfitness_nyc to reserve your spot!





Photo Credit: Uplift Fitness

GP81 (81 Quay Street) brings back The Greenpoint Redpoint this Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The entire climbing gym is transformed and filled with hot, fresh boulders just this competition. The concept is easy – gather your friends (and foes), chase your top 5 boulders in 3 hours. You must be 13 years or older to compete. More details here.

Photo Credit: GP81

Choplet Ceramics Studio (238 Grand Street) will be having an opening reception for Squid Ceramics @squids_s this Saturday from 7 – 9p.m.

v

Photo Credit: Choplet Ceramic Studio

Apropos to something – the studio is currently taking applications for the Rumi Tsuda Ceramic Scholarship. Selected individuals will get 2 months studio access or a spot in an 8 week session. Offered to people with limited means but a strong desire to develop their skills or to experience ceramic for the first time. The deadline for the current round of application is June 15. More information here.

Photo Credit: Choplet Ceramic Studio

Park Church Co-op (129 Russell Street) has been rumored to close this summer. So this event might be one of the final few you can attend. Laminaria will be taking place this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This concert is described as Folk Horror Meets Noir Meets Classical Music. Music by Concetta Abbate and Dance by Wendy Osserman.

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Should you like to be a part of the Save Park Church Coop movement – you can find ways to participate here.

Sunday, May 29

The Rock and Roll Playhouse takes over Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Avenue) this Sunday. The kickoff is at 12 p.m. and the crew presents Hip Hop for Kids + Memorial Day Weekend Party Featuring Soul Inscribed. Children under 1 attend for free! Parents, this is the perfect chance to groove to something more your vibe… put those darn baby sharks to rest. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Bowl

Reboot Dance is back this Sunday, 7 – 11 p.m. at North 5th Street Pier Park in Williamsburg – pier north of the ferry. It really requires minimal effort on your end! Sanitized headphones are provided, no sign up required and donations are accepted at the dance. Do note that it gets chilly by the water. So bring a hoodie and you can enjoy this experience to the max!

Photo Credit: Reboot Dance

All Weekend

North Brooklyn Angels will be collecting babies and children essential all Memorial Day weekend. These collections will be distributed at their upcoming Giveaway Event on June 2. Here is a list of items needed:

Maternity items, layette/sleep sacks, gently used infant – children clothing, high chairs, strollers, new baby supplies, gently used toys, size 2 and 6 diapers.

Drop your donations off at the locations indicated on the map below.

Photo Credit: North Brooklyn Angels

And that’s a wrap to this week’s eclectic listing!

Sponsored Ad

Global Gab is produced and hosted by Jody Doo, a native Singaporean residing in Greenpoint. Global Gab is a cross-cultural conversation specially curated for immigrant artists. Every session aims to tackle a topic that is beneficial to immigrant artists in the United States and is absolutely free to attend.

There are 2 upcoming sessions in June:

Create & Pitch!

June 1, 7:30 p.m. ET via Zoom

Join Anna Cherkezishvili (Georgia) and Yi Qing Zhao (China) for Create & Pitch! Yi Qing will be sharing with us all about how to create your own work despite all odds. Anna will be sharing with us how to best pitch yourself as an immigrant actor to Directors, Writers and Producers.

Hosted by Jody Doo (Singapore), this session oozes the essence of strong international women who are here to share and impart valuable lessons from their artistic journey.

Get your free virtual tickets here.

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

How to book WITHOUT an agent?

June 6, 7:30 p.m. ET, via Zoom

Eddy Lee, actor on Broadway’s Hamilton, shares with us how he booked the gig without having an agent. Eddy was the first Asian-American male dancer to be hired on Hamilton. He also swings in for the titular role of Hamilton. This fall, Eddy will be part of the cast for the premiere of Kpop on Broadway. Join host Jody Doo as she gabs with Eddy about his inspirational journey.

Get your free tickets here.

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Global Gab is jointly produced by Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon.