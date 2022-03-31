Happy April, Greenpointers! Hope none of you were fooled too badly on the first day. I know I was most definitely fooled by this weather. Those flowers are trying to bloom, Mother Nature! Give them a warm fighting chance!

We have many exciting events happening in the neighborhood this week. Read on to take your pick.

Saturday, April 2

Mikiri Gallery (42 West Street) is celebrating their first birthday this Saturday. Get inked by them anytime from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — reservation required. To make your booking, email the team at mikirigallery@gmail.com with the numbers of your preferred designs. Only a couple more spots left!

Photo Credit: Mikiri Gallery

Aelfie (892 Lorimer Street) is having their annual spring warehouse sale this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aelfie is a Brooklyn-based textile company founded by Aelfie Oudghiri in 2012. You’re promised lots of good deals — deeply discounted samples, imperfects and overstocks. Swing by and spruce up your apartment for the spring!

Photo Credit: Aelfie

Sunday, April 3

Gem House Salon (35 Greenpoint Avenue) is hosting a community clean-up this Sunday. Meet at the salon at 9:45 a.m. sharp to be fed donuts and provided cleaning supplies. Clean-up will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring along your donut-loving friends — or that friend who gets irked by a litter-filled sidewalk!

Photo Credit: Gem House Salon

Meet with Council Member Lincoln Restler this Sunday, 2-3 p.m. as he celebrates his first 100 days in office. Besides celebrating the council member’s inauguration, you will also get to learn about the priorities of his office and enjoy delicious food from @peterpandonut @pauliegees_sliceshop @sahadis @mileenddeli @taqueriaalpastor @thesoulspot @karczma_brooklyn. Cherry on top? You’ll be able to give your two cents about pressing issues. RSVP here.

The New York Distilling Company (NYDC) reading series is back at The Shanty (79 Richardson Street) this Sunday, 6 p.m. Kicking off this series we have local writers Caitlin Barasch, Elaine Hsieh Chou, Jenzo DuQue, and Barbara Paulus. Read more about them and RSVP here.

Photo Credit: NYDC Reading Series

This Sunday’s 6 p.m. Power Vinyasa class at Yo.BK (697 Manhattan Avenue) is one to attend. Besides getting a thorough workout, all proceeds from the class will go to Exhale to Inhale — a non-profit that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through trauma-informed yoga.

Photo Credit: @dairy_queens

All Weekend

Maison Jar (566 Leonard Street) is a brand spanking new refillery and grocery store that just opened on March 30! Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by for all your grocery and household needs. Fresh breads, organic produce, local pantry supplies, eco-friendly cleaning products – you name it, they have it. Bring your own jars or use one of theirs! To learn more about Maison Jar, check out our interview with owner Larasati Vitoux here.

Photo Credit: Maison Jar

If this is the start of our April weekends, I can’t wait to see what Greenpoint has in store for us for the rest of the month!