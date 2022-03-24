It’s the final weekend of March! Hope all of you Greenpointers had an eventful and satisfying first quarter of the year. If your life has been as erratic as this weather, we hope you find some solace in the vibrancy of our neighborhood — which can definitely be felt through the weekend events. Let’s get started!

Saturday, March 26

Bright and early on Saturday, join in the McCarren Park Dog Run Clean-Up.​​ This initiative is by McCarren Dog Allies and this is their first in-person meet up. The good barista folks from Variety Coffee will be providing coffee for all volunteers.

Photo Credit: McCarren Dog Allies

Also happening at 9 a.m. on Saturday is North Brooklyn Tree Care Day. Sign up with the NYC Parks Department here to help nurture the trees in our neighborhood. The team will meet at 64 Havemeyer Street. Mulch, tools, and supplies will be provided. Bring water, outdoor appropriate clothes…and those green thumbs!

Bake Sale for Ukraine will be taking place at McGolrick Park this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Try delicious pastries baked by your neighbors, Greta Coffee and Kitchen, Peter Pan Donuts, Ovenly and King David Tacos.

v

Sunday, March 27

Talea Beer Co. (87 Richardson Street) is hosting a Sunday morning Yappy Hour Fundraiser. Dog owners, curious fosters and hopeful adopters should definitely drop by to find out more from Muddy Paws Rescue and Bond Vet Clinic. There will also be a raffle draw to win Talea beer and exclusive swag. All in all, a pawsome way to spend your Sunday!

Photo Credit: Talea Beer Co.

All Weekend

Isla and Co. just opened a brand new outlet in our neighborhood at 107 North 12th Street. From March 18 to April 16, enjoy the Opening Month Oyster Special – $14 for half a dozen oysters and a drink! Reservations required.

Photo Credit: Isla & Co

Het von Ulsen Art Gallery (119 North 1st Street) is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Up A Portal, the gallery’s premiere exhibition will be closing on March 29. “Join us as we Open Up a Portal to the black journey and influence in America beyond Black History Month.” states the gallery. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Het von Ulsen

I am thankful that we live in a neighborhood that cares. Whether is it for the dogs, the trees or Ukraine… Greenpoint always seeks to give.