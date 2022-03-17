Real spring has finally arrived! Mother Nature has pranked us one too many times, but I believe warmer weather is finally here to stay. While you’re putting away those puffy coats, do make time to check out one of these weekend events!

Saturday, March 19

Professor Arthan Bandeira will be teaching a Women’s Self Defense Seminar this Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Renzo Gracie Brooklyn (100 Bayard Street). You will learn how to defend yourself against common chokes, grabs, and other attacks. You will walk away with confidence, having developed situational awareness.

Lupes Lounge NYC (114 Greenpoint Avenue), a.k.a Good Yoga NYC, will be hosting a Full Moon Party and Jam this Saturday from 6 – 10 p.m.

Musicians, here’s a great barter deal for you! Jam in exchange for an unlimited month of yoga classes, co-working and community. DM Lupes Lounge NYC for more details.

Photo Credit: Lupes Lounge NYC

CutLoose Brooklyn (78 Dobbin Street), one of our neighborhood’s hair salon hot spots turns four years old! They are celebrating with an on-site party this Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. Get ready to drink and dance with folks who have the most stylish cuts in Greenpoint.

Also, CutLoose is looking to expand their team, if you’re a colorist and stylists looking for a new gig, hit them up!

Photo Credit: CutLoose BK

Sunday, March 20

The Free Store Project will be having another donation drive this Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at Spritzenhaus33 (33 Nassau Avenue). Check out the graphic below for the list of items needed.

Gentle reminder — pre-loved and gently used items can be donated to the Brooklyn Free Store locations: outside @ps18bk or Newton St & Graham (across from @jimboslimsbk).

Photo Credit: The Free Store Project

ShawTime Duo – Andy and Jarvis Shaw, a father and son ukulele duo, will be performing at Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue) this Sunday. Swing by to support their lovely set from 3 – 4 p.m. $5 per grown-up and free for kids!

Photo Credit: ShawTime Duo

Lots of heartwarming events this weather to go with the warming weather. Take your pick, and we’ll see you around on these Greenpoint streets!