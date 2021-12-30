Happy 2022 Greenpointers! We made it into the new year! There are many things to look forward to in our neighborhood. Though events might still be sparse, here are some local businesses that are staying open this weekend. Do show them the Greenpoint love the way Greenpoint does.

Saturday, January 1st

Manhattan Three Decker (695 Manhattan Avenue) will be open from 7 AM – 7 PM. After welcoming in the New Year with your version of a big bang, stop by in the morning for some decadent breakfast. Check out this Stuffed French Toast – I dare you to not drool.

Photo Credit: Manhattan Three Decker

Sunday, January 2nd

Cato’s Army Navy (654 Manhattan Avenue) will be open from 11 AM – 5 PM. Cato’s is family owned, operated and has been in the same Greenpoint location since 1975. They strive to provide quality clothing at reasonable prices to the community. Which pair of shoes would you pair this classic Brooklyn tee with?

v



Photo Credit: Cato’s Army Navy

Little Dokebi (85 Driggs Avenue) is a Korean cafe and patio located next to our beloved McGolrick Park. They will be open this Sunday 12 -11 PM. There is indoor dining, bar seating and lots of heated outdoor seating should that be your preference.



Photo Credit: Little Dokebi

Open both Saturday and Sunday

Looking to start the New Year by taking care of thy temple? YO BK (607 Manhattan Avenue) will be open all weekend. They have a wide array of hot yoga and hot pilates classes for your selection – even a virtual class thrown in the mix! Find out more here.

Photo Credit: YO BK

Milk and Roses Bistro (1110 Manhattan Avenue) is open from 11 AM – midnight on Saturday, and 11 AM – 11 PM on Sunday. It is strongly recommended to call in advance to make a reservation – 718-389-0160. Besides a grand brunch menu, their homemade meatballs are promised to satiate you.

Photo Credit: Milk and Roses Bistro

Dusty Rose Vintage (595 Manhattan Avenue) will be having an exclusive online sale for those who subscribes to their online newsletter. Sales kick off this Saturday. To get the sale code, sign up at www.dustryrosevintage.com. New Year New Wardrobe – who’s to disagree?



Photo Credit: Dusty Rose Vintage

The lack of live events doesn’t not mean a lack of fun in Greenpoint.

Here’s a suggestion for this quiet weekend… Mural Hunting! Hunt down these street arts this weekend. If you see more, do tag us on Instagram @greenpointers so we can share this artful joy with your fellow neighbors!