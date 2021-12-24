Dear Greenpointers, how are you holding up? It has been a crazy time in our neighborhood. Hope you have been staying warm and safe.

While many events are canceled and businesses are closed, there are still some local businesses open for the holidays. Should your plans be canceled, do swing by and support them in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Saturday, December 25th

Leuca (111 North 12th Street) – Order in advance for Christmas Day pick-up

Naked Dog (47 Java Street) – 4 – 10 PM

Left: Leuca. Right: Naked Dog.

Sunday, December 26th

Pure Green Greenpoint (5 Commercial Street) – 8 AM – 8 PM

Keg and Lantern Brewing Company (97 Nassau Avenue) – 11 AM till late

Hey Kids Comics! (157 Huron Street) – 11 AM – 6 PM





Left: Pure Green Greenpoint. Middle: Keg and Lantern Brewing Company. Right: Hey Kids Comics!

Open on both Saturday and Sunday

The Richardson (451 Graham Avenue) – 12/25: 5 PM – 1 AM, 12/26: 4 PM – 1 AM

Temkin’s Bar (155 Greenpoint Avenue) – 12/25: 6 PM – 2 AM, 12/26: 2 PM – 2 AM



Left: Temkin’s Bar. Right: The Richardson.

If having some alone time this weekend is your preference, here are some ways I enjoy the neighborhood:

Walking across the Pulaski Bridge – a great way to admire the city lights and catch the last of Christmas decorations along the way.

– a great way to admire the city lights and catch the last of Christmas decorations along the way. Spotting cats in windows – I try to spot at least 5 before going home. If it’s too hard, cat graphics of some kind can count too!

– I try to spot at least 5 before going home. If it’s too hard, cat graphics of some kind can count too! Sunset at Transmitter Park – the hues of pinks and oranges are beyond gorgeous.

However you choose to engage with our neighborhood this weekend, remember to protect yourselves and others this holiday season. Let’s keep it as festive as we can!