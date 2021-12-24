Dear Greenpointers, how are you holding up? It has been a crazy time in our neighborhood. Hope you have been staying warm and safe.
While many events are canceled and businesses are closed, there are still some local businesses open for the holidays. Should your plans be canceled, do swing by and support them in a safe and socially distanced manner.
Saturday, December 25th
Leuca (111 North 12th Street) – Order in advance for Christmas Day pick-up
Naked Dog (47 Java Street) – 4 – 10 PM
Sunday, December 26th
Pure Green Greenpoint (5 Commercial Street) – 8 AM – 8 PM
Keg and Lantern Brewing Company (97 Nassau Avenue) – 11 AM till late
Hey Kids Comics! (157 Huron Street) – 11 AM – 6 PM
Open on both Saturday and Sunday
The Richardson (451 Graham Avenue) – 12/25: 5 PM – 1 AM, 12/26: 4 PM – 1 AM
Temkin’s Bar (155 Greenpoint Avenue) – 12/25: 6 PM – 2 AM, 12/26: 2 PM – 2 AM
If having some alone time this weekend is your preference, here are some ways I enjoy the neighborhood:
- Walking across the Pulaski Bridge – a great way to admire the city lights and catch the last of Christmas decorations along the way.
- Spotting cats in windows – I try to spot at least 5 before going home. If it’s too hard, cat graphics of some kind can count too!
- Sunset at Transmitter Park – the hues of pinks and oranges are beyond gorgeous.
However you choose to engage with our neighborhood this weekend, remember to protect yourselves and others this holiday season. Let’s keep it as festive as we can!