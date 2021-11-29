Bond Vet, a new veterinary clinic and urgent care for pets, is celebrating its grand opening at 625 Driggs Ave. on Tuesday, November 30 by donating all first-day proceeds to Badass Animal Rescue, also located in Brooklyn.

With pandemic pets on the rise and the general pet-friendliness of the area, Bond aims to provide enjoyable, top-of-the-line care for both pets and their owners in an area where open veterinary appointments tend to be scarce.

“I know there are some pre-existing [veterinary offices] in the area, but in terms of population density and the number of vets there, I think there’s still opportunity for a service to be provided. It’s such a vibrant neighborhood that has such a high regard for pet ownership that it seemed like a no-brainer,” Dr. Jake Jaffe, Medical Director of Bond’s new Williamsburg location, said about the decision to expand into the neighborhood.

But the practice aims to go above and beyond just meeting a basic need — goals include mitigating stress for patients and pet parents, as well as creating a positive environment for staff to avoid burnout in a field where it’s typically high.

“We really strive to provide as enjoyable an experience as possible by being friendly and accommodating and having lots of opportunities to book the appointments,” Jaffe explained. “On the other side of things, [Bond] is striving to create a good work environment for staff by having good culture, promoting positive experiences, good benefits, and having good, qualified support staff that’s friendly and can think outside the box.”

Bond also works to have ample availability and walk-in appointments throughout the day, as well as providing a 24-hour hotline to connect clients with their trained support staff of licensed veterinary technicians.

The decision to support Badass Animal Rescue was inspired by Jaffe’s personal experience with the organization during his 15 years in the veterinary field.

“The fact that it’s a Brooklyn-based rescue organization that I’ve seen and I’ve been happy with the way they’ve handled their intake, and even the people that I’ve met who’ve adopted through Brooklyn Badass, I’ve enjoyed meeting them and working with them and their pets. I think they’re doing a very good job,” Jaffe said.

Jaffe and Bond hope to continue making relationships with other local rescue groups and pet owners, and hosting events is how they’re working towards that goal, including their grand-opening celebration. Their first event, Dogwarts, takes place Tuesday, November 30 from 12pm to 3pm and boasts a Harry Potter theme complete with butterbeer, a red carpet, and free swag.



“People are happy to get to know other pet owners, so for us to be able to host things as safely as we can, it’s a nice service to be able to bring people together in the community,” Jaffe noted. “We’re very excited about this Williamsburg opportunity.”