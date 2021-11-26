This is the last weekend of November… SAY WHAT??! Deep breaths everyone. Keep calm and enjoy these weekend events in our hood.

Parents, here is a kid-friendly gym to occupy your little ones this Saturday. Ms J’s Gymnastics and Dance (43 South 1st Street) has open classes from 9:30 AM – 1 PM. Appropriate for ages 9 months to 8 years old. Email msjsgym@gmail.com to secure your spot.

Photo Credit: Ms J’s Gymnastics and Dance

The Springs (224 Franklin Street) is back with The Ho Ho Holiday Lounge – November 26 – January 1! You’ll be able to sip on their curated cocktails while enjoying the spirit of the holidays. Food truck, Christmas, libation, big jolly gift-giving man – that’s a recipe for a blast of a time. Be sure to stop by this weekend.

Photo Credit: The Springs

Treble Time Music Studio presents A Holiday Kids Concert on Sunday, 11 AM at Talea Beer Co. (87 Richardson Street). Tickets go for $15 per child. RSVP here. A singalong session with your tot – they sip on milk, you sip on beer. I’d say that’s a wonderful Sunday morning.

Photo Credit: Treble Time Music Studio

Where are my artsy Greenpoint teens? This one’s for you! NYC Teen Art Club is a spanking new art club for NYC teens and it kicks off this Sunday, 1 – 5 PM. The crew will be meeting at McCarren Park (specific location TBD), anyone between the ages 13 to 18 is welcome. While materials are not provided, you are welcome to bring your own and share with your peers. Follow their Instagram account for updates on location.

v

Photo Credit: NYC Teen Art Club

On Sunday, 2 – 7 PM, Hemp Lab NYC (128 India Street) invites you for a free outdoor show. Enjoy incredible local artists (@chiwolf_official, @damnthekidmusic, @tv_after_dark, @young_warhol) and get cozy. There will be infused hot beverages and edibles available.

Photo Credit: Hemp Lab NYC

Hot Honey Sundays are back. With their next party happening this Sunday, 2 – 10 PM at Superior Ingredients (74 Wythe Avenue), you can RSVP for free here. The heated indoor rooftop, overlooking the Manhattan skyline, is ready for you. This event will also be a fundraiser for their next season. The team aspires to being back another summer of free parties. So donate as you deem fit!

Photo Credit: Hot Honeys Sunday

Tick tock tick tock…… Enjoy the last few days of November before we start counting down to the new year!