The trees in our neighborhood are getting balder by the day. Are you one of those Greenpointers who dread winter or one of those who absolutely love the frigid cold, served with a side of spiked hot chocolate?

Whichever camp you’re in, we embrace you and the season! Here are some beautiful fall events you can enjoy this weekend.

The Screen Door (145 Driggs Avenue) ice cream shop will be closing for the winter this Sunday, November 21, and will be back from their hibernation in early March 2022. Be sure to stop by this weekend for your favorite scoop, flurrie or sundae before they go on hiatus!



Photo Credit: The Screen Door

Come out to Museo de Los Sures (120 South 1st Street) on Saturday from 4–7pm for the closing event of the Dulce o Dinero exhibit! The exhibit is only open from this Thursday to Sunday so make your plans this weekend if you want the chance to see it. Refreshments will be served.

Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th Street) is hosting their Free Tours Saturday. Happening from 12 – 5 PM, there will be a tour every half hour. Come in for a beer (last call is 45 minutes before closing), grab a ticket for a free tour (limited to 40 people every half hour) and visit the rotating selection of food trucks and vendors. Advance day reservations are not available for tours or tables.

v

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Brewery

NYC Tintype will be back this Sunday. Usually posted at Greenpoint Terminal Market, it will be an indoor experience this week at @Dukkha_Tattoo (67 West Street). Tintypes are made using a 160-year-old chemical process. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted in a portable darkroom. ⁠



Photo Credit: NYC Tintype

Secure a spot by booking your appointment in advance at www.nyctintype.com⁠. Early Bird Special – book one tintype for $100 or get THREE for $200. Word on social media, these early bird specials sell out fast so don’t hesitate to book!⁠ Direct all questions to @justinborucki.⁠

Photo Credit: NYC Tintype

Lastly, wind down your weekend with SYMPHONIC – an evening of performances, vendors, art on display, food and drinks. The event will be taking place on Sunday, November 21, 3:30 – 7:30 PM at Café Beit (158 Bedford Avenue). More information here.

Photo Credit: SYMPHONIC

It’s never a boring weekend in our hood. Get out there this weekend before we bundle up and never want to leave the side of our space heater again!