Just behind Old Man Hustle BKLYN Bar at 308 Bedford Ave sits Williamsburg’s one and only comedy club, BKLYN Comedy Club, and they’re back into the swing of things with nightly lineups, open mic nights, and a diverse range of comics. Here’s what you need to know!

Photo courtesy of BKLYN Comedy Club

The Events

With shows every night, and multiple showtimes on the weekends, BKLYN Comedy Club features a wide range of artists in different phases of their careers. With different themes and focuses, here are a few examples of upcoming events to check out:

Thursday: November 11th

BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 9pm

Friday: November 12th

BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 7:45pm

BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 9:45pm

BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 11:45pm

Saturday: November 13th

Toxic Positivity (Post Brunch Edition) at 2pm

The Brown Israelites at BKLYN at 6pm

BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 7:45pm

BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 9:45pm

BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 11:45pm

Sunday: November 14th

The Loud Boys Podcast Presents: Brooklyn’s Cool! At 6pm

Sunday Night Bits! At 8pm

Black Ass Comedy Show at 10pm

The lineup for each event, and tickets for registration, are available on the BKLYN Comedy Eventbrite. Keep an eye on the Eventbrite, or the Instagram account, @bklyncomedyclub to stay up to date with all the events!

For all you aspiring comics, the Sunday Night Bits! is the weekly open mic night at which you can test your set and meet fellow entertainers.

Edward Farrell

Yamaneika Saunders Photos courtesy of BKLYN Comedy Club

The History

Owner Edward Farrell took over the space in 2019, and while the pandemic did put live events on hold, BKLYN Comedy Club started building momentum again this past spring.

For our long-term neighbors, you might remember 308 Bedford Ave was once occupied by the popular bar and movie theater, Videology. After a 15 year run, the Videology owners decided to close its doors in the fall of 2018. In March of 2019, the Lower East Side comedy club, Old Man Hustle, decided to open the Brooklyn location.

For comedy lovers, amateur comics, and pros alike, go visit BKLYN Comedy Club for a night of good, affordable, local laughs!