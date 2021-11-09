Just behind Old Man Hustle BKLYN Bar at 308 Bedford Ave sits Williamsburg’s one and only comedy club, BKLYN Comedy Club, and they’re back into the swing of things with nightly lineups, open mic nights, and a diverse range of comics. Here’s what you need to know!
The Events
With shows every night, and multiple showtimes on the weekends, BKLYN Comedy Club features a wide range of artists in different phases of their careers. With different themes and focuses, here are a few examples of upcoming events to check out:
Thursday: November 11th
- BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 9pm
Friday: November 12th
- BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 7:45pm
- BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 9:45pm
- BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 11:45pm
Saturday: November 13th
- Toxic Positivity (Post Brunch Edition) at 2pm
- The Brown Israelites at BKLYN at 6pm
- BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 7:45pm
- BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 9:45pm
- BKLYN Presents: Funny People at 11:45pm
Sunday: November 14th
- The Loud Boys Podcast Presents: Brooklyn’s Cool! At 6pm
- Sunday Night Bits! At 8pm
- Black Ass Comedy Show at 10pm
The lineup for each event, and tickets for registration, are available on the BKLYN Comedy Eventbrite. Keep an eye on the Eventbrite, or the Instagram account, @bklyncomedyclub to stay up to date with all the events!
For all you aspiring comics, the Sunday Night Bits! is the weekly open mic night at which you can test your set and meet fellow entertainers.
The History
Owner Edward Farrell took over the space in 2019, and while the pandemic did put live events on hold, BKLYN Comedy Club started building momentum again this past spring.
For our long-term neighbors, you might remember 308 Bedford Ave was once occupied by the popular bar and movie theater, Videology. After a 15 year run, the Videology owners decided to close its doors in the fall of 2018. In March of 2019, the Lower East Side comedy club, Old Man Hustle, decided to open the Brooklyn location.
For comedy lovers, amateur comics, and pros alike, go visit BKLYN Comedy Club for a night of good, affordable, local laughs!