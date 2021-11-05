Merry Movember Greenpointers! We are unofficially counting down to the end of the year. While you are procrastinating putting away those Halloween decorations, be sure to make time for some of these weekend events.

Calling out to all Greenpoint parents, this one’s for you. Town Square is back this week with Schoolfest 2021 – now in its 14th year, this is the ultimate open house for North Brooklyn students and parents. Stop by John Ericsson Middle School 126 (424 Leonard Street) this Saturday at 12 noon, learn more about the schools in our neighborhood and the New York City school system. This event is free, but you must have a ticket. More information here.

Photo Credit: Town Square Brooklyn

On Saturday, there will be a Baby & Toddler Fill the Truck Donation Drive. Drop off your donations at Spritzenhaus33 (33 Nassau Avenue), between 1 – 4 PM. Bring down donations appropriate for children ages 0-5 years old. Your generous giving will go towards supporting NYC families, helping young-uns in our community end their year donned in new, or like-new, apparels and toys!

Market on Kent (921 Manhattan Avenue), the relatively new grocery store, is collaborating with Dream Pops this Saturday. Swing by the pop-up, between 3 – 6 PM, to try different flavors of the plant based ice-cream.

Photo Credit: Market on Kent

Looking for a chill and possibly romantic Saturday evening activity? The Coffee Shop (269 Nassau Avenue) will be hosting a Paint N’ Sip night. $30 per person, no experience required and all materials included. Limited number of seats available, surprise your lover, or lover-to-be, and secure that date now. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: The Coffee Shop

Homocats Studio presents BLACKOUT, a new art exhibition shown under blacklight during evening hours. Taking place at Homocats Studio at The Pencil Factory (61 Greenpoint Avenue), featured works include a new suite of digital prints, new unique hand-painted sweatshirt collaborations with Brooklyn artist John Hanning and more. Show closes this weekend. Get your free tickets here.





Photo Credit: Homocats Studio

The Other Art Fair is back this fall at Brooklyn EXPO Center (72 Noble Street). Happening from November 4-7, this independent artist fair will showcase works from 130 artists – each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Visitors can connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media – painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and more.

Photo Credit: The Other Art Fair

That Greenpoint artist Steve Wasterval – known for sending Greenpointers out on weekend hunts for his mini-paintings – will be there to rep our hood! Secure your tickets here.

Start growing that stache, if you’re able to, and keep that upper lip warm. It’s only getting colder, but we promise to keep your Greenpoint weekends more than interesting, with a touch of warmth.