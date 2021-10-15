Happy mid-October Greenpointers! We have two more weeks till this pumpkin-filled, spooky season becomes full-on Thanksgiving season. Time slips by fast when you’re having so much fun in the neighborhood. Don’t let this weekend escape you, be sure to enjoy one of these events, specially curated for you.

Are you a tennis fanatic? Double Fault Greenpoint will be having The Greenpoint Open 2021 this Saturday, 10 AM, at Ericsson Park (behind McCarren Park Pool). I did some digging and found out that sign-up brackets are all full. Don’t let that stop you from swinging by and root for your fellow neighbors!

Photo Credit: Double Fault Greenpoint

October 16 and 17, marks the 8th annual NYC Hot Sauce Expo. Taking place from 10 AM – 6 PM at the Brooklyn Expo Center (79 Franklin Street), your tastebuds are promised a numbingly pleasurable experience. Besides free hot sauce tasting, you’ll get to enjoy a wide selection of craft beers and specialty cocktails paired with amazing food – BBQ to vegan. General admission tickets start at $15. Get your tickets here.

Photo Credit: NYC Hot Sauce Expo

If you haven’t heard, Greenpoint Terminal Market has been extended throughout this Fall season. A staple of the Greenpoint weekend entertainment, this Saturday’s special event will not disappoint. Starting at 1pm, have a Euro dance party by the water! Lead by DJ Dante Scaglione (@d_a_n_t), come ready with your euro dance moves. Costumes are more than welcomed.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Terminal Market

Row House Williamsburg is offering a free class to all first timers! Take up their offer and row your way to good health. More details here.

Photo Credit: Row House Williamsburg

If you are a closet artist, or an outie, here’s a good way to spend your Sunday. Take your stash of artwork and drop them off at the NBK Little Art Gallery. This little gallery, touted by Time Out New York, has two locations – North 11th and Wythe Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue near the corner of Driggs Avenue.

The concept is really simple – Leave a little art, take a little art! Whether it is a small doodle, a short poem or a solo knitted sock, the gallery is ready to showcase your little work. You never know who needs a little cheer and your little art just is the one to give it. Follow @nbklittlegallery, spread the art jam far and wide.





Photo Credit: NBK LIttle Gallery

If you would like to polish up your writing before showcasing it at The Little Gallery, we get it and we got you. WritewithOlivia is now enrolling new students! Semester runs from this Sunday, October 17 – November 18. You can chose to take in-person classes at McGolrick Park or take the classes remotely. Email olivia.mardwig@gmail.com or DM on Instagram (@writewitholivia).

Photo Credit: @writewitholivia

Lastly, wrap up your Greenpoint Sunday at IRL (80 Franklin Street). Ben Seretan ‘Cicada Waves’ Release Show, featuring OHYUNG, from 7 – 10 PM.

Photo Credit: Ben Seretan

Ben Seretan is a musician and writer living in Troy, New York. This year Ben whipped up ‘Cicada Waves’, a set of piano recordings from the riotous and cacophonous woods of north Georgia.

Photo Credit: Ben Seretan

OHYUNG is an Asian American experimental musician and film composer. Their music has been featured in PAPER, Them, NOWNESS, Bandcamp New & Notable, and The Wire. They compose music as Robert Ouyang Rusli for dozens of films that have premiered at Sundance, SXSW, Los Angeles Film Festival and more.

Photo Credit: OHYUNG

This power duo is not to be missed. Doors open at 7 PM. Show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets available here.

Work out, saucy food, art, music… you’re spoiled with choice this weekend!