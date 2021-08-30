On August 31, the North Brooklyn community will participate in International Overdose Awareness Day, created in 2001 “to raise awareness and commemorate those who have been lost to drug overdose” according to the campaign’s official website.

State Assembly Member Emily Gallagher shared an upcoming event designed to distribute resources and harm reduction supplies to the community. There will also be a training on how to use Narcan, the nasal spray that can reverse the effects an overdose. Anyone can carry and administer Narcan, and you don’t need a doctor’s prescription to purchase it at a pharmacy.

Tuesday (8/31) is International Overdose Awareness Day and we're commemorating it in North Brooklyn with resource sharing, harm reduction supplies and a vigil to remember those we've lost. I hope you can join us. #EndOverdose pic.twitter.com/qC1mm1xBSH — Emily Gallagher (@EmilyAssembly) August 27, 2021

The event will take place outside of The Lot Radio, on North 15th Street near Nassau Avenue. Tabling and Narcan training will take place from 5-8pm. The event will also feature a vigil for friends and family to celebrate the lives of their loved ones lost to overdose and addiction.

The event’s sponsors include No Overdose NY, VOCAL-NY, North Brooklyn Essentials, and the office of Emily Gallagher.

The New York State Department of Health will host its first ever own Opioid Overdose Awareness Day on September 9. The event will take place virtually from 10 AM to 1 PM.

v