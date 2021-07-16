The weather has been rather erratic lately, we’ve had some losses (R.I.P Willow Tree) and hopefully sunny gains are in the horizon. As usual, we’ve rounded up both indoors and outdoors events happening this weekend. So whatever Mother Nature brings, you and your crew have no reason not have a fantabulous Greenpoint weekend.

There are many happenings on Saturday, July 17th. To get your day rolling, Eagle Street rooftop farm will be having a market and volunteer day from 10 AM – 1 PM. Sign up to receive an email invitation, with full details of location, FAQS and more. You’ll get to lend a hand on the farm, visit the market to pick up fresh produce, try their famous hot sauce, buy some farm gear – just to list a few perks.

Photo Credit: Eagle Street Rooftop Farm Credit: Eagle Street Rooftop Farm

Once those green thumbs are satiated, head on over to McCarren Park. Marshall will be having their summer pop-up from 12 – 7 PM, inside the studio of ceramicist Group Partner (829 Lorimer Street). Borrow your own Emerton Bluetooth portable speaker for the day and show it off at the park. There will also be free ice-cream, courtesy of Mikey Likes it. Big sounds and big flavors – what’s there not to love.



Photo Credit: Marshall, Mikey Likes It

Photo Credit: Di An Di

Di An Di (69 Greenpoint Avenue), everyone’s favorite Vietnamese spot has been undergoing renovation for almost a week now. They know how much you folks miss them. So they’ll be having a garage sale on Saturday, 1 – 5 PM. You’ll be able to bring home platewares, glasswares – just to list a few. You can also score some merchandise on their website.

Photo Credit: House of Yes

House of Yes (74 Wythe Avenue) will be having their very first pop-up all-day rooftop party on Saturday, July 17th, 2 – 9 PM. The event, titled ‘Eden’, will feature performers Osunlade and Natasha Diggs. Dance in the sunshine, with the city skyline as the backdrop. Come dressed to express your own sensual spirit of the sun.

Alternatively, you can wrap up your Saturday by swinging by GP81 (81 Quay Street). The climbing crew will be having a BBQ and fundraiser for @browngirlsclimb. Get up those walls and eat meats (or veggies) with the crew from 3 – 8 PM.

Photo Credit: GP81

If you survived this event-filled Saturday, the fun continues on Sunday!

Fast Feet and Word League will be hosting a 3-on-3 charity basketball tournament at American Playground (Milton and Franklin Street), 9 AM – 1 PM. All proceeds will be donated to Fast Feet to support their inclusive running program at McCarren Track. The tournament will feature 16 teams, double elimination and shooting competitions.

Photo Credit: Fast Feet

There will be food from @piesnthighs, pizza, prizes from @thespringsbk , @legamin , @marlowandsons and much more! Visit their website for more information.

Photo Credit: OLMC Feast

The OLMC Feast (275 North 8th Street) is an Italian-American tradition in Brooklyn since 1887. The 2020 festivities was cancelled due to Covid. But this year, the festival made its glorious return and kicked off on July 7th. Sunday, July 18th will be it’s closing day. Join in for the Old Timer’s Day and witness the first lift at 3 PM.

Before you kick your feet up, complete your Greenpoint weekend with WORD Indie Bingo. Stop by 126 Franklin Street to pick up a card and visit all the nearby businesses to collect stamps and win prizes. Word on the Greenpoint streets – the grand prize is to die for. Other prizes to live for include – tote bags, spices from @edysgrocer, gift cards to @machastudio & @shoplocalcolornyc, wine from @dandelionwineshop and more!