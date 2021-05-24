The East River Ferry Stop at the India Street Pier is now closed, following a surprise announcement from the NYC Ferry on Sunday evening.

“Service Alert – Greenpoint Landing Closure: The Greenpoint ferry landing is temporarily closed until further notice. During this time, all ferry service on the East River route will bypass the Greenpoint landing in both directions,” The NYC Ferry shared on May 23. No plans to reopen the ferry stop in the near future have been announced.

A free shuttle bus will be available between Greenpoint and Hunters Point South, running every 40 minutes in both directions, similar to the typical ferry schedule.

This makes Greenpoint the third ferry stop currently closed along the Brooklyn stretch of the East River, with South Williamsburg and DUMBO still closed for construction, which is expected to be completed sometime this summer.