The countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is on! While traditional Super Bowl parties may not take place this year, there’s still plenty of ways to celebrate the biggest game of the year, here in Greenpoint.

This Sunday, February 7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off with the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship title in Super Bowl LV. Whether your home team is in the game, you’re in it for the snacks, or you just want to see Tom Brady playing on a team that’s not the New England Patriots, have fun celebrating in Greenpoint on Super Bowl Sunday with these restaurants and bars, offering outdoor viewing or delivery.

Lake Street Bar

The weekend promises to be a snowy one, but luckily for us, Lake Street Bar (706 Manhattan Avenue) has equipped their outdoor setup with apres-ski-worthy heaters and covering. Channel the football-as-religion spirit at this Minnesota-inspired bar that offers televisions, an extensive list of beers, a variety of hot toddies, and a rainbow of jello shots if the celebratory mood takes you there.

Keg & Lantern

A classic local sports bar, Keg & Lantern (97 Nassau Avenue) will be a go-to spot next Sunday, so get there early or reserve outdoor seating ahead. The bar is known for its impressive selection of brews made on site. Why not embrace the spirit (pun intended) of our strange times and try a their new 6 Feet Apart IPA (which you can also get in a six-pack to go). As for food, expect the classic bar staples that you’ll be looking for on game day as well, i.e. excellent chicken wings.

Tacos Lokos 4Ever

This longtime Greenpoint spot has a diehard following—and for good reason. Tacos Lokos 4Ever (994 Manhattan Avenue) has been providing delicious LA style tacos, quesadillas, and burritos to the neighborhood for years. Delivery of their locally sourced fare is sure to make this year’s more intimate or virtual Super Bowl viewing parties a hit. Signature specialties include the Magic taco, perfected by the addition of a fried egg, and the Philly cheesesteak burrito. Add at least one of the Mexican-style banh mi sandwiches on the menu.

Mable’s Smokehouse & Banquet Hall

Want barbecue goodness without having to cook it yourself? Mable’s Smokehouse (44 Berry Street) is here to help. This no-frills classic barbecue spot can fulfill your needs for brisket, wings, pulled pork, ribs and all the sides and fixins. Depending on your household size, consider a deluxe platter to try a bunch of options. To boot, their to-go drink options are impressive, including coquito and margaritas to sweet tea. Don’t skip dessert either, with key lime pie and peanut butter pie both on the menu.

Screamer’s Pizzeria

This vegan pizza spot (620 Manhattan Avenue) is the perfect choice for those looking for solid indulgent plant-based comfort food. There are classic pizza options like the Grandma Pie or the Old School (garlic oil, vegan cheese, almond ricotta, caramelized onions, broccolini) as well as choices like the Buffalo pizza, a Reuben pie, and the Hawaii-inspired Maui Wowie. We recommend pick-up rather than delivery.